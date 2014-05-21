The Internet Still Hasn’t Let Us Down, Because ‘Villains Holding Koalas’ Is A Tumblr That Now Exists

Villains Holding Koalas is the brainchild of some entrepreneurial internet genius who connected the dots that villain + koala = internet gold. OK, I give — I actually don’t get it, either. But hey, for completely randomly amusing, you could do way worse. Plus, way to take some of these onscreen dicks down a peg or two by making them hold adorable, cuddly koala bears? Here are some of my favorites:

Regan, from The Exorcist:

Freddy Krueger, from the Nightmare on Elm Street films:

Nurse Ratchet, from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest:

Count Tyrone Rugen, from The Princess Bride:

“BOB,” from Twin Peaks: [NOTE: STILL F*CKING TERRIFYING]

(All images via Villains Holding Koalas, H/T Francoise)