The Internet Still Hasn’t Let Us Down, Because ‘Villains Holding Koalas’ Is A Tumblr That Now Exists

#Twin Peaks
News & Culture Writer
05.21.14 2 Comments

Villains Holding Koalas is the brainchild of some entrepreneurial internet genius who connected the dots that villain + koala = internet gold. OK, I give — I actually don’t get it, either. But hey, for completely randomly amusing, you could do way worse. Plus, way to take some of these onscreen dicks down a peg or two by making them hold adorable, cuddly koala bears? Here are some of my favorites:

Regan, from The Exorcist:

Freddy Krueger, from the Nightmare on Elm Street films:

freddy

Nurse Ratchet, from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest:

nurse-ratched

Count Tyrone Rugen, from The Princess Bride:

princess-bride

“BOB,” from Twin Peaks: [NOTE: STILL F*CKING TERRIFYING]

twin-peaks

(All images via Villains Holding Koalas, H/T Francoise)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twin Peaks
TAGSFREDDY KRUEGERKOALA BEARSTWIN PEAKSvillains

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP