Here's The Muppets' Kermit And Miss Piggy With The Perfect Antidote To That Kim Kardashian 'Vogue' Cover

Has everyone finished pooping their pants about the Kim Kardashian-Kanye West Vogue cover yet? Well either way, The Muppets have come up with their own most perfect spoof cover, via their Facebook page, that should hopefully help blow the whole thing over. Once you get made fun of by a bunch of stuffing covered in felt, there’s pretty much no coming back from that. PWNED, Kimye!

(Via The Muppets)