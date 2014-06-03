The Scripps Spelling Bee Co-Champions Faced Off In An Urban Dictionary Competition

Spelling bee purists around the world are still livid* over the fact that the Scripps National Spelling Bee, for the first time since 1962, named co-champions in Sriram Hathwar and Ansun Sujoe. Fortunately, our friends at Mashable brought Hathwar and Sujoe together again, not to let them talk about their new BFF status or brag about all of the spelling bee groupies, but instead to make them face off in the ultimate battle of words. Forget your so-called “Oxford Dictionary” and all of its so-called “words.” This time Hathwar and Sujoe (Hathjoe?) took on the Urban Dictionary, and the takeaway is that Sujoe cares about Drake as little as I do.

*Citation needed.