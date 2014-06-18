The 10 Most Ridiculous GIFs From The ‘Expendables 3’ Trailer

I’m sure by now everyone’s seen the trailer for The Expendables 3. Explosions, guns, jumping, more explosions, it all looks exciting. Below are ten of the most notable bits in GIF form so you can watch your explosions on loop.
MERICA!!!!!
Wesley Snipes’ knife should’ve gone into a 1040 form.
Genius ;-)
When Terry Crews speaks, everyone listens to Reason.
“Prove to your friends you’re totally not gay by watching the most hetero movie of all time!”
When did Wesley get out of Jail?
Last year
Man, I’d watch a whole movie just starring Antonio Banderas if he just kept dressing like he’s starring in the weirdest Jacques Cousteau biopic.
I feel like they should’ve made an expendables A-team and B-team like a middle school basketball team.
Banderas, Gibson, Fraser, Ford, Hemsworth: B Team
not because of acting, but because of KABOOOOOOOOOMMMMMM!!!! pedigree
Tiny Terry sure loves his machine guns…………………………………………………………..and his pickles