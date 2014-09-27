The Trailer For The New Thug Kitchen Cookbook Is Hilarious And Healthy As F*ck

The genius folks behind Thug Kitchen are ready to take their healthy as f*ck recipes to the big leagues with a brand new cookbook later this fall. To help promote, they’ve released a hilarious trailer/commercial that highlights all the many reasons why you — thug or not — should pick up a copy.
Some of the testimonials are pure gold:
Mom: “I remember a time when I thought my kids got enough nutrition from that prepackaged bullsh*t I buy at the store. I was such a lazy f*cking *sshole. Now that I’ve got the Thug Kitchen cookbook, I don’t play that sh*t anymore.”
Old woman: “I love to cook good food but who has the f*cking time to hunt down a dozen exotic ingredients just to eat better? Not at my age. Thug Kitchen helps me cut through the bullsh*t with language that I can understand.”
Curious as to what kind of meals Thug Kitchen will teach you to whip up? Here are a few recent recipes.
There’s the “Late Summer Tomato Nectarine Pasta”…
And the Chickpea Tabbouleh…
GLORIOUS
This cookbook will be mine. All mine.
muthafucka
Thug Kitchen is great. This will be the first cookbook I will buy willfully.
Because thugs use the F word and can’t cook