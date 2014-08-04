These Chill Teens Turned Their Parents’ Living Room Into A Pool

We bag on teens all the time ’round these parts — mostly because they deserve it — but occasionally, I have to tip my mustard-stained fedora to Generation Sext. Take these two teenagers from Oryol, Russia. It was 89 degrees outside and they wanted to go for a swim, but they didn’t have a pool to call their own. So they made one…in their living room. *soggy record scratch*

They cooled off by being chill as f*ck.

Happy Place via Death and Taxes