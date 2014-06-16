These Wu-Tang Parents Might Have Named Their Twin Boys Raekwon And Ghostface

Congratulations are in order for Raekwon and Ghostface, who, after a grueling nine months of pregnancy that they had nothing to do with it, gave birth to twin boys over the weekend. OK, they weren’t the ones pushing the babies out, nor were they the father, but the Lieberman family did apparently name their children after the Wu-Tang rappers, so it’s like they were there the whole time.

Two things: 1) why not Big Baby Jesus Lieberman, and 2) oh, white people.

UPDATE: It looks like this is a hoax.

Via CoS