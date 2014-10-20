This Guy’s Girlfriend Dumped Him Right Before A Romantic Getaway, So He Listed Her Spot On Ebay

Jake Dodridge, a 21-year-old IT technician from Britain had planned a romantic trip to Venice for him and his long-time girlfriend, but when she broke up with him just weeks before the trip — which had set the guy back £650 — he was unable to cancel. So, Jake did the only reasonable thing and listed her spot on eBay, starting at just 99p. He told The Daily Mail that “when life gives you lemons you have to make lemonade,” but I would still be wary of weird, strange lemonade you buy off of the internet. It could be made with water from out of the toilet for all you know!
The listing read:
I’m looking for someone to travel to Venice with me. (This isn’t something I’d normally do but I’m left with no choice!)
This includes the flight, tickets and hotel stay for four nights!
The hotel is a 4* hotel in San Marco. I’m a 21 year old male and looking for FEMALES ONLY between the ages of 18-30 to join me!
I bought this holiday to Venice and it is non-refundable. I checked and for a small fee a passengers name can be changed.
The flights are from Garwick – San Marco airport.
The trip is from December 3rd and coming back the 7th.
I will need to see a few photos of the bidder to make sure you are between the ages of 18-30!! (will be adding photos of myself later)
The listing has since been removed, since as of four days ago after the story went viral in the UK last week, the high bidder was up to £91,000 and you know eBay charges you a percentage fee of that sh*t. It’s unknown whether or not Jake found himself a lady companion to go with, but he posted online this morning that he had 600 new friend requests pending — so I’m sure at least one of those could be a keeper.
RIP Jake and his GF.
Shut your whore mouth spam-rao. I’ve got a Getaway with Stacey to plan.
Thanks for deleting the spam, but I must say that’s one cheeky bird in the pic.
I’ve got news for you rao12700 – his sister didn’t make that money from a computer. I have pictures and videos proving otherwise.
Would this by chance be some Canadian girlfriend of his that no one has ever seen? I’m thinking this is just a ploy to try to get pussy. Which I guess is why the internet was invented anyway.
Well we’re English so Iunno what the English equivalent of it is? (Scottish? French? I’m gonna go with French because French accents are to English what our accents are to Americans.)
Definitely french, you never heard the old summer girlfriend who gave me a handjob in france line?
You haven’t?
Did I ever get the chance to tell you lads about my first handjob?
Sounds like the plot of Hostel 3.
RIP is right. I’m pretty sure Jake took the ex behind those trees and killed her.
Dude just unwittingly auctioned himself off into human trafficking. Get Neeson on the horn.
Why was that 21 year old dude dating a 40 year old woman?
British hot, smaller pool over there. Its to counter balance the sexy accent.
I guess the Kelly Brooks and Keeley Hazells kinda fuck up the curve too.
Yeah gives you an unreasonable belief in british hotness. Its kind of like when you see some sexy co-ed at an Alabama game you think “oh people in the south must be hot.” THIS IS NOT THE CASE!
As an Englishman I’ve often found myself wishing we were as attractive as the Irish, blacks, Mexicans ,Poles and, of course, those pulchritudinous Jews.
Oh , and those southern Italians as well….I love women with back hair.
“Pulchritudinous Jews” is a good alternate title for “Black Swan.”
What a dummy. She should have dumped him AFTER the trip.
That tells you what an insufferable twit this guy must be, lady didn’t even want to take the vacation with him.
British = Baby Dick
It is known.
Like when they dump you after Valentine’s, right? I give lousy Valentine gifts, just in case.
Daily Mail again? Yep, that’s a hoax.
Dynamite drop-in, War Machine
Eron Gjoni should be taking notes.