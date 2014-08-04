This Hero Mom Punished Her Daughter By Selling Her Katy Perry Tickets On Facebook

A Fargo, North Dakota mom, Cindy Bjerke, recently taught her daughter a lesson by hocking her cherished Katy Perry tickets on a community garage sale Facebook page, citing that her “spoiled brat daughter doesn’t deserve these tickets.” The tickets, which she had originally purchased for $110 but was offering for $90, sold in five minutes and as you can imagine — absolutely no other moms acted like judgy, morally superior dickheads about it.

Just kidding! Of course they totally did and the post was eventually removed for being a “distraction” after it incited comment war. From the NY Daily News:

The ad racked up more than 200 likes and many commenters applauded the mom’s blunt disciplinary skills. But others criticized Bjerke, saying the punishment was a personal matter that shouldn’t be handled in such a public manner, she said. “It doesn’t matter what side you’re on, you’re always wrong to somebody,” she told the TV station. “I think a lot of parents are like me and feel they are being bullied over how they should parent their own children.”

FYI, Bjerke’s daughter, who was the recipient of the creative punishment, is EIGHTEEN YEARS OLD, so all those preachy moms were actually bitching about how someone “punished” their legally adult child. When I was 18-years-old guess why my parents couldn’t have taken away my concert tickets? Because like most 18-year-olds, I had a job and I would have bought them myself. If you ask me, this lady did her daughter a favor in more ways than one.

