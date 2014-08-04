This Hero Mom Punished Her Daughter By Selling Her Katy Perry Tickets On Facebook

A Fargo, North Dakota mom, Cindy Bjerke, recently taught her daughter a lesson by hocking her cherished Katy Perry tickets on a community garage sale Facebook page, citing that her “spoiled brat daughter doesn’t deserve these tickets.” The tickets, which she had originally purchased for $110 but was offering for $90, sold in five minutes and as you can imagine — absolutely no other moms acted like judgy, morally superior dickheads about it.
Just kidding! Of course they totally did and the post was eventually removed for being a “distraction” after it incited comment war. From the NY Daily News:
The ad racked up more than 200 likes and many commenters applauded the mom’s blunt disciplinary skills. But others criticized Bjerke, saying the punishment was a personal matter that shouldn’t be handled in such a public manner, she said.
“It doesn’t matter what side you’re on, you’re always wrong to somebody,” she told the TV station. “I think a lot of parents are like me and feel they are being bullied over how they should parent their own children.”
FYI, Bjerke’s daughter, who was the recipient of the creative punishment, is EIGHTEEN YEARS OLD, so all those preachy moms were actually bitching about how someone “punished” their legally adult child. When I was 18-years-old guess why my parents couldn’t have taken away my concert tickets? Because like most 18-year-olds, I had a job and I would have bought them myself. If you ask me, this lady did her daughter a favor in more ways than one.
(NY Daily News via Jezebel)
Eh its still a dick move, giving someone a gift and pulling it back as punishment no matter the age of the person is something assholes do.
Parents should be assholes sometimes. Otherwise their kids will be.
This, @Bobman. This so hard.
I’m not actually a parent, but thanks for the blame of all society.
Lol, my dad would of just whipped my ass. Problem solved.
[takes off belt]
YOU CAN GO TO THAT CONCERT BUT YOU’RE GONNA BE STANDING THE WHOLE TIME!
I’d whip my kids’ asses if they said they wanted to go to a Katy Perry concert, and I’m basically anti-corporal punishment.
Oh sure, and if I feel the need to spank an 18 year old girl, I’m a “pervert” and “Should be locked up” and “Should put on my pants”. Discipline should be ongoing and structured to produce the best citizens possible. Don’t give mixed messages! Children should know where to stand and where to bend over.
The parents-as-friends phenomenon will do as much to doom our country as the politicians-for-life will. My father was not my friend. My mother was not my friend. I am not my son’s friend. It’s my responsibility as a parent to ensure that my child behaves and acts in a manner that is socially acceptable and to help prepare him for future growth and success.
We have stopped parenting our children and have become a nation of BFFs with our children because the babies (figurative) that I grew up with (born in the mid-70’s) didn’t like the fact that mom and dad gave them a hard time, and wouldn’t let them go to parties on the weekends and vowed to never do that to their kids. Great job, pricks. You’re ruining an entire generation
With that being said, as I approach 40, I am definitely friends with my mother and father now and thank them for raising me the way that they did. Anyway, off my soap box now
It’s not so much the relationships as it is the laziness.
Parents don’t parent, and then lash out at their kids when they don’t listen (physically, or with actions like the woman above). They are random actions, with no real structure, and implemented not after any and all infractions, but when the parent reaches the end of their rope.
Disciplined, attentive parents raise disciplined, attentive children. And that requires a set structure from the start of their life. Not sporadic attempts to instill it. And that’s what I see happening.
@TFBuckFutter Exactly! Stupid punitive measures like this won’t teach her kid shit other than her mom is an asshole.
Agreed, there’s plenty of time to be friends with your folks once you’ve turned in to an adult that’s worth being friends with. Getting to that point takes hating your parents for things that you will look back on and thank them for later.
Being BFF with your child doesn’t hurt the country nearly as much as being an attention whore
Louis CK would like to lecture all of you.
The loons on soap boxes belong in Hyde Park corner. It’s your parents generation of shit head parenting that raised this generation (of parents) apparent shit head parenting. By your logic.
This true detective scene pretty much sums it up.
[youtu.be]
Kids who had good parenting will grow up to parent good kids. These fucking cretins (who this girl might not be, since her mum just called her a brat on TV, lovely caring parent) were raised by people whose parents were cretins and so on.
So please stop spewing this FOX news level golden age generation of child rearing delusion, I am very good friends with my parents at 20 years old, respect and love them more than anything and am more or less a very good kid. Regardless of this curse filled post. Because they treat/treated me like a human being from day one (humans also need a good spanking) .
This “get off my lawn attitude” is pathetic.
You should be a friend to your kids, not a pushover, but a friend.
I remember years ago when I worked at Walgreens in the photo department, there were these costumers that were the bff mom and daughter. The mom would damn near act like her 16 year old daughter, giggling uncontrollably at stupid jokes, gossiping, hell the photos they gave me to develop was of them in the backyard doing half assed cartwheels and showing off the logos on the seat of their pants. Long story short: they were the dumbest fucking people I’ve ever met.
I think selling her tickets is fine.
I think calling her kid a “brat” in a public forum makes her a huge bitch. Which is probably why her daughter is a shitty kid.
In this comment section, teens and twenty somethings still living in their parents basement rage against a parent disciplining her child. ATTICA ATTICA!!!
You left out “bad internet cliches”
Until the daughter outs her for selling them for meth. The discount gives her away.
Doesn’t this count as scalping?
No. Selling tickets for less than their face value isn’t scalping.
Unless you’re making a joke I don’t get. In which case I totally get it because I’m familiar with pop culture. Well done sir!
Let’s cut off their scalps to make sure.
Kudos to this woman. Kids are fucking pains in the asses, especially as they become “legal adults”. If you are 18, still living at home with no job, and your parents buy you tickets to something like this, they have every right to take it away as punishment if they see fit. Fucking entitled brats.
This guys right. I’m a millennial, and BY GEORGE THE MAN IS RIGHT!
