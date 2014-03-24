This Trippy GIF Of The KTLA Earthquake Anchor Will Remind You Of Being In College

#Drugs
03.24.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Taking mushrooms makes you see a lot of weird stuff. Everything seems to have a light trail and time becomes meaningless. A great way to pass the time in those pointless gen-ed requirements.

This GIF of KTLA news anchor Chris Schauble tripping out during an Earthquake is exactly like that and it’s already my favorite GIF. Look at him reach out in confusion. It’s like college all over again.

(Via Tumblr)

