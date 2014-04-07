Ukraine’s Human Barbie Believes Ugliness Is A Symptom Of ‘Race-Mixing’

When last we checked in with Valeria “Human Barbie” Lukyanova, she was finished with food, because she wanted to “subsist on air and light alone.” (Joke’s on her when she realizes every gallon of air contains half a calorie.) GQ‘s Michael Idov traveled to the Ukraine to speak to Lukyanova about striving for the “global mean.” And about how disgusting it is when a white guy has a baby with a brown girl, not because she’s racist, but because their baby is GROSS. She’d puke if she had anything in her system.

When seated across the table from a living Barbie and stuck for topics, by all means go for collegiate bullshit. “But Amatue seems to be all about the Eastern philosophy of reincarnation,” I say. “And the beauty that you embody is very Western. American, even.”

Valeria grows pensive, which in her case means rolling her eyes slightly upward without changing anything else about her face. “I wouldn’t say so. Everyone wants a slim figure. Everyone gets breasts done. Everyone fixes up their face if it’s not ideal, you know? Everyone strives for the golden mean. It’s global now.”

“But that’s a relatively new thing,” I reply. “The ideal of beauty used to be different.”

“That’s because of the race-mixing.” (Via)