Watch As This Trucker Incredibly Rescues A Woman And A Baby From A Fiery Crash

With everyone is the world being horrible for the past week, here’s just the kind of life-affirming story we need on days like this. A truck driver heading on I-10 in Biloxi, Mississippi, captured this horrific crash followed by a huge explosion on his dashboard camera, when a vehicle somehow t-boned a tractor trailer. While everyone else stayed in their cars (likely assuming there were no survivors), the truck driver ran out to check and found a woman with a broken leg unable to escape with her one-year-old granddaughter — helping to get them out of the vehicle just moments before it was consumed with flames.
The son of the driver, who uploaded the video to YouTube, writes the following in the description:
Luckily my father had a fire extinguisher on hand to fight back the flames and give enough time to pull the driver and her 1 year old granddaughter out of the flaming vehicle. Once the passengers are free from the vehicle the flames rapidly grow in strength consuming the vehicle.
Thankfully my father had the presence of mind, bravery, and forethought of carrying a fire extinguisher, to be the first person on scene to risk his own life in order to possibly save another and to inspire others and lead them into taking action. Everyone involved in the rescue effort is a hero in my books.
Just incredible. Thanks to one man’s quick thinking, two lives were saved which would otherwise have perished while everyone else sat in their cars and watched. He should be an inspiration to us all.
Wow. That’s fucking heroic. +1 year old life saved.
Michael Bay just jizzed his pants.
“everyone else sat in their cars and watched”– well, except the guy in the white van who DROVE AROUND the flaming car and continued on his way.
“Don’t want to be late for dinner, glad I was able to avoid getting caught up in the inevitable traffic jam with all of those ambulances and fire trucks and stuff. I’m sure everyone in that conflagration is just fine.”
Seriously, I couldn’t believe that.
I’m just glad they left the radio on the whole time. That was a gripping piece on Obamacare.
I like how the cop got out of his car with so little urgency and did not check on the people once.
If you watch the video in HD, you can see the van pulling over past the first car fire to check on the driver of the other car
“Wellp, theeyr all deead, might as wheell maek ma way thru.”
-White Van Driver
That guy is a @#$@#ing HERO!
Love how the cop just slowly ambled out of the car and looked dumbfounded. There might be people in need and aren’t you trained to respond? First on the scene and last to do squat. Jackass.
Was that Darrell Sheets from “Storage Wars”?
That fat, sunburned fuck really is The Gambler.
Pretty sure a few “good samaritan” laws were broken. The guy in the white van immediately drove away. Jackass
If you watch in full screen and HD, you can see the white van pulled over in front of the burning car.
No He didn’t! He slowed down as if there was a giant crash that could kill him, and when he saw an opening he ran.