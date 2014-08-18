Watch As This Trucker Incredibly Rescues A Woman And A Baby From A Fiery Crash

With everyone is the world being horrible for the past week, here’s just the kind of life-affirming story we need on days like this. A truck driver heading on I-10 in Biloxi, Mississippi, captured this horrific crash followed by a huge explosion on his dashboard camera, when a vehicle somehow t-boned a tractor trailer. While everyone else stayed in their cars (likely assuming there were no survivors), the truck driver ran out to check and found a woman with a broken leg unable to escape with her one-year-old granddaughter — helping to get them out of the vehicle just moments before it was consumed with flames.

The son of the driver, who uploaded the video to YouTube, writes the following in the description:

Luckily my father had a fire extinguisher on hand to fight back the flames and give enough time to pull the driver and her 1 year old granddaughter out of the flaming vehicle. Once the passengers are free from the vehicle the flames rapidly grow in strength consuming the vehicle. Thankfully my father had the presence of mind, bravery, and forethought of carrying a fire extinguisher, to be the first person on scene to risk his own life in order to possibly save another and to inspire others and lead them into taking action. Everyone involved in the rescue effort is a hero in my books.

Just incredible. Thanks to one man’s quick thinking, two lives were saved which would otherwise have perished while everyone else sat in their cars and watched. He should be an inspiration to us all.

