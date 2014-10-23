Watch Netflix’s Ominous Teaser For Kyle Chandler’s ‘Bloodline’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Friday Night Lights star Kyle Chandler is headlining a new series for Netflix, and if the teaser trailer is a bit sparse on details, the star-studded cast will certainly catch people’s attentions.

The cast of Bloodline will include Ben Mendelsohn (The Dark Knight Rises), Linda Cardellini (Freaks and Geeks), Sam Shepard (The Right Stuff), Sissy Spacek (Carrie), Norbert Leo Butz (Dan in Real Life), Jamie McShane (Southland), Jacinda Barrett (Suits), and Enrique Murciano (Without a Trace).

Created and exec-produced by Todd A. Kessler, Daniel Zelman, and Glenn Kessler, the series is set in the Florida Keys and centers on a close-knit family of four adult siblings whose secrets and scars are revealed when their black sheep brother returns home.

This line-up of talent is definitely impressive, but the two actors that jump out to me are Ben Mendelsohn and Norbert Leo Butz. Mendelsohn is best known to American audiences for The Dark Knight Rises, but he was incredible in Starred Up, a prison drama that has only recently received a limited release in the United States. I saw it at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival, and it is well-worth tracking down. He also almost had teeth removed for his role in The Place Beyond the Pines.

Butz is also an interesting addition to the cast, as he is more known for his work on Broadway. He was the original Fiyero in the Broadway cast of Wicked, and he has been nominated for 3 Tony Awards, winning 2. I am curious what role his character will play in these sordid events and how an actor best known for musical-comedies will play in an ensemble drama.

Aside from the brief synopsis of a family in the Florida Keys, the only clue to the plot of Bloodlines is the ominous voice-over, “We’re not bad people, but we did a bad thing.” Bloodlines is set to premiere on Netflix in March 2015, so there is plenty of time to speculate what that “bad thing” is.

Source: TVLine