Westboro Baptist Church Protesters Were Hilariously Chased Away From Picketing A School By An Angry Mob

Westboro Baptist Church members showed up outside of Central Junior High in Moore, Oklahoma on Sunday, where nearby Plaza Towers Elementary students have been housed since a deadly tornado last year destroyed the elementary school, killing several students. Westboro claims, per usual, that God sent that tornado as retribution against Moore because gay people something something.

What Westboro wasn’t anticipating was dozens of furious Moore residents who began to cross picket lines with metaphorical pitchforks and torches, causing the hate group to go running with their tails between their legs just eight minutes into their planned half hour protest.

I can only think of one appropriate reaction to this.

Dan Eccles said, “I was afraid of a riot really. I didn’t know how long Westboro would stay, which they were smart to leave.” Police were able to hold back the Moore residents while the Westboro bunch rushed to pack their signs in their cars and leave. Dan Eccles said, “They shagged tail, got in them cars and was leaving in a hurry. Oh yeah, they was gone!” “I thought it was hilarious. I mean I really did. We sat there and laughed the whole time,” said Tina Johnson. “They were running, yeah.”

Far be it from me to advocate violence, but on the scale of life forms, I’m pretty sure Westboro Baptist members fall somewhere around: Florida Residents > Snails > Kardashians > Cockroaches > Those Things With The Millions Leggers > Justin Bieber > Roundworms > Human Papillomavirus and then finally > Westboro Baptist Church members. I don’t think the universe would be thrown off kilt if someone were to take a few of them out, is all I’m saying.

