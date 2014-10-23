Will Smith Is Bringing ‘Hitch’ To Fox As A Workplace Sitcom

Television networks aren’t just focused on the 80s and early 90s for nostalgic revivals that they can turn into sitcoms, in lieu of developing and promoting new ideas, writers and actors. Sure, NBC is trying to scoop up every 80s movie it can find and turn them all into single-camera comedies, as well as Marley & Me, which might be a good idea if the running gag is that the dog dies every week. But Fox is keeping things a little more modern by developing sitcoms based on movies from the 2000s. Specifically, Fox is trying to bring Monster in Law to the small screen, and now executive producers Will and Jada Smith are helping the network turn the 2005 romantic comedy Hitch into a sitcom.

More specifically, according to Entertainment Weekly, Hitch will be “a workplace comedy that explores dating and sexual politics.” Finally, someone has the balls to take a look inside a workplace and examine what it’s like when coworkers date or fight off sexual tension. Of course, Hitch also deals with the world’s ultimate matchmaker, helping complete nerds, dweebs and dorks end up with women that are completely out of their leagues, so I’m sure there will be some modern twist to the classic formula and one of the characters will say something like, “Oh no he didn’t!” and the dog will cover its eyes, before someone jet skis to Ellis Island for a first date.

Oh, and a fat guy will learn how to dance. This is guaranteed.

