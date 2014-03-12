You'll Never Guess Which 'Community' Star Got Pierce Hawthorne On An Online Quiz

#Community
03.11.14 4 years ago

If you use Facebook for more than 5 minutes a day, you’ll notice these quizzes everywhere. Girls will post something like, “I took Zimbio’s celebrity boyfriend quiz and my true love is Channing Tatum! Who’s yours?” And then they tag their friends before I unfollow them because UGH! This, however, is hilarious because Community star Danny Pudi did it on purpose. I laughed, you will laugh, and Pierce will probably say something racist or homophobic. Classic, Pierce. Also, classic Pudi, apparently.

danny pudi pierce twitter 2

Via Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Community
TAGSCommunityonline quizzesPIERCE HAWTHORNE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP