You'll Never Guess Which 'Community' Star Got Pierce Hawthorne On An Online Quiz

If you use Facebook for more than 5 minutes a day, you’ll notice these quizzes everywhere. Girls will post something like, “I took Zimbio’s celebrity boyfriend quiz and my true love is Channing Tatum! Who’s yours?” And then they tag their friends before I unfollow them because UGH! This, however, is hilarious because Community star Danny Pudi did it on purpose. I laughed, you will laugh, and Pierce will probably say something racist or homophobic. Classic, Pierce. Also, classic Pudi, apparently.

Via Twitter