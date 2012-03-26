10 Fantastically Rudimentary 8-Bit Movie Posters

03.26.12

Move over minimal movie posters. You guys are so 2011. 8-Bit movie posters are where it’s at now. You’ll find that they’re a lot like minimal movie posters in spirit, except they’re made by those of us whose preferred graphic medium is MS Paint.
Here are ten I particularly enjoyed from Eric Palmer’s new collection on Behance. I think my favorite aspect is the frequency of accidental penises (looking at you 300 and V for Vendetta). Poke an eye out, you guys. I also enthusiastically approve of Eric’s take on Titanic, which has less to do with 8-Bit artistry and more to do with having a morose sense of humor.
Behance

