‘Iron Man’ And 9 Other Iconic Film Roles Nearly Played By Tom Cruise

Next to Jack Nicholson, I don’t think anyone embodies the role of movie star more than Tom Cruise. (Only difference being Nicholson brings a certain arrogance of cool and Tom has more of an industry robot vibe.) Throughout much of the 80s, all of the 90s, and well into the 00s, Tom Cruise could pick any role he wanted without fear of a bigger star edging him out. Alas, things have changed and those high-profile running roles just aren’t as abundant as they used to be.
Today is Mr. Cruise’s 52nd birthday, so it feels like a good time to line up some of the more iconic film parts he has passed on over the years. Some due to film commitments, and others I just have to assume he felt like throwing Will Smith a bone.
1. Footloose (1984) — You dance around to a Bob Seger song in one movie and all of a sudden you’re Hollywood’s go-to “dancing guy.” That’s what happened after his performance in Risky Business anyways, with Paramount executives trying to bring him on for Footloose. Cruise wasn’t able to take the part because it conflicted with filming All the Right Moves, and Kevin Bacon stepped in for the dance instead.
2. Wall Street (1987) — Tom Cruise enjoyed a solid two decades of being able to take any role in Hollywood he wanted. Nobody turned Maverick down — except for Oliver Stone. Cruise was interested in the part and met with the writer/director to discuss the part. At the end of the day, Stone passed on Cruise and went with Charlie Sheen who he felt had a “stiffness” to his acting that would convey the naivety of the character better.
3. Speed (1994) — Pop quiz, hot shot, who else was up for the role of save-the-day cop Jack Traven? If you read the facts post on Speed then you know that several actors were considered for the role. Yes, Tom Cruise was in that bunch along with Johnny Depp, but it bears reminding just how different the movie might have been if it were made with the studio’s first picks, Jeff Bridges and Ellen DeGeneres.
4. Donnie Brasco (1997) — Cruise was signed on to play FBI undercover agent Donnie Brasco in 1990, but Paramount put the project on the shelf after the release of Goodfellas, fearing it was too soon for another mob movie. 1990’s Tom Cruise didn’t have time to sit around and left the project, which of course eventually floated over to Johnny Depp some seven years later.
5. Enemy of the State (1998) — Tony Scott was set to direct Tom Cruise for the third time (Top Gun, Days of Thunder) in the spy-thriller, but Cruise had already committed to Eyes Wide Shut and didn’t want to cancel on Stanley Kubrick. Scott also looked at Mel Gibson, but ultimately went with Will Smith who took the role specifically because he wanted to work with Gene Hackman.
Keanu ran in Speed.
[i.telegraph.co.uk]
Didn’t WB want him as Ozymandias in WATCHMEN? Or am I remembering messageboard fan casting
i think he was interested in playing ozymandias. would of been better than matthew goode
A gay dude playing a gay superhero would be fitting
Oh man I remembered this rumor for years. This would have been super perfect and I’m pissed that they got a no name to do it. The role would have seriously been better if it was played by a superstar actor since Ozymandias was supposed to be super famous and stuff.
/nerd rant
I think Martin Short would have been a good replacement for Cruise in all of his movies.
They are the same height.
He’s a much better actor.
I once saw Tom Cruise eat a whole quesorito in one bite, he is truly a national treasure.
“And as it was lining up, it just didn’t feel to me like it was gonna work”
yep, the whole MCU probably wouldn’t have worked. marvel dodged a bullet there
It wouldn’t have been a good fit for Cruise, either. He rarely does sequels, and Marvel kinda likes sequels.
A lot of good roles went to better actors. Thank god on the Donny Braco deal.
And iron man of course.
Didn’t he drop out of Pacific Rim too?
He was so close to being the one to cancel the apocalypse.
He would have been an awesome Pre-Ultimates Tony Stark
It’s fitting that Will Smith replaced Cruise twice. He’s the second best runner in Hollywood. The guy ran down a cephlapoid, on foot.
HeyyyyyyyyyYO.
“Boss, that’s gotta be tough.”
Haha!
I’m actually glad Damon got the Mr. Ripley job, he was especially good in that and Cruise was too old for that role.
Also, I don’t give a f*ck: Tom Cruise is by far one of the best actors of his generation.
Jesus. I cannot think of a more unlikeable actor than Tom Cruise, and his Tony Stark/Iron Man would’ve been insufferable and killed the MCU in the crib.
I can somewhat agree with you on the Iron Man thing, but I will type three movie titles that sums up some great Tom Cruise work.
“The Color Of Money” (But in all honesty, you could put a turd next to Paul Newman and it will find a way to pull out a great performance…Greatness brings out greatness)
“Interview With The Vampire” (He played Lestat to a fucking tee)
AND
“Born On The Fourth Of July” (One of the greatest movies ever…in my opinion) HEY! watch it on the 4th of July
Tom Cruise: Short, talentless and stupid.
I’ll never understand Speed. Never. Even when I saw it as a kid it struck me as a lame concept fit maybe for a TV movie but not much else… And yet here it was, a successful action flick that made cash and had all these stars attached or vying to take part. I guess it’s a glitch in the Matrix.
Ellen DeGeneres? In Speed? WTF?