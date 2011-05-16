$10 Million Prize To Invent The Tricorder From Star Trek

#Medicine #Science #Star Trek #Cosplay
Entertainment Editor
05.16.11

Two Star Trek related stories in the same day?  Be still, my heart. Last week the X PRIZE Foundation announced a new cash prize available for innovators. They’ll pay $10 million to the first person or team to develop a “mobile solution that can diagnose patients better than or equal to a panel of board certified physicians”.   Yes, they’re looking for the Tricorder from Star Trek made reality. They’re working with Qualcomm to fund the aptly-titled “Tricorder X PRIZE” which aims to bring more health information and action plans to consumers.

The collaboration between the X PRIZE Foundation and Qualcomm will bring together experts in technology usability, wireless sensors, cloud computing and mobile health to accelerate the convergence of these fields. The winning tool will enable consumers in any location to quickly and effectively assess health conditions, determine if they need professional help and answer the question, “What do I do next?” [MarketWire via NextBigFuture]

What we suggest they do next is never, ever search the internet about their symptoms. The internet always says it’s cancer.  The internet is like all our grandmothers’ paranoia combined with billions of cat pictures and all the porn our grandpas still have stashed somewhere. It’s a magical, terrible place.

Banner picture: cosplay by Scottsdalien, photographed by Phoenix Comicon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Medicine#Science#Star Trek#Cosplay
TAGSCOSPLAYMedicineQUALCOMMscienceStar TrekTechTRICORDERX-PRIZE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP