You Still Don’t Got Next: 10 More Pickup Players Everybody Hates

There’s a paradox behind playing pickup basketball. You have to take it seriously if you’re a competitive person, or you’ll get frustrated and have that lingering taste of defeat in your mouth for the rest of the day. Which is stupid, because it’s just pickup basketball.
But you can’t take it too seriously. Then you look like a douche and everyone secretly hates you. They talk about you behind your back and play 2K without you.
See? Paradoxical. Gotta find that middle ground. And since the NBA season officially in the books and pickup basketball is the only source of hoops we’ll be getting until October (minus summer league), a refresher course is probably in order. Have fun, get buckets. Just try to limit the amount of time you spend acting like the following characters.
1. Would-Be GMs
I’ll explain this one with an anecdote.
There’s a short, reasonably-talented guy who plays at the same gym as I. Long hair, decent beard, voice kind of like Woodie Harrelson. Plays well with his back to the basket for a little guy. One of those players who isn’t going to carry any sort of team, but if he’s the third best player you’ll probably win.
He also fancies himself something of a general manager. If he’s at the court first, looking for his starting five, he’d better respect your game, or you’re not playing with him and you’ll have to wait longer to run. He’ll go so far as to make up a friend coming to play with him while trying to recruit the best-looking players he can find (mostly Black guys). I’ve moved a bit over the years and have played on quite a few courts. I find it funny and I understand that some people may not, but white people at white gyms love playing with Black people.
He politics his way into a great starting five, wins a lot of games and smugly grins at the people that he passed up. Pat Riley, Jr.
Don’t be that guy! You’re so much better.
2. What’s-The-Score Guy
“Who’s up, bro?”
“What’s the count?”
“WHAT’S THE SCORE, BRO? I CAN’T COUNT LIKE AN ADULT.”
Once is fine. Twice is tolerable. Three times, you get an eye roll. The fourth time, you have bigger fish to fry than a game of full court.
3. Travel-Callers
There are times when traveling is the main reason you scored a point or made it down the court in a fast break. Call those. Call those every time.
But if Player A passes Player B the ball and Player B shuffles his feet a second before dribbling, don’t be a douche and call that. We all do it.
4. The Shooting Big
THIS ISN’T EUROPE AND YOU’RE THE BIGGEST GUY ON THE COURT BY 60 POUNDS. LEAVE YOUR JUMP SHOT ON THE SIDELINE AND EAT IN THE PAINT.
5. BFFs
Playing with your friends is cool. But every once in a while, you come across a situation where nine people are ready to go, with one person on the sidelines refusing to play because his friend isn’t there. Because their pick and roll game is that good or something.
Playing with strangers isn’t that bad. Promise.
6. Unnecessarily Fancy Pass Guy
Maybe I’m just bitter because any behind the back pass I’d attempt has an 83% chance of flying out of bounds, but getting cute with passes always seems unnecessary, especially when there are safer alternatives. Which there always are.
You have to be a special talent to do this and not get an eye roll.
7. The Ladies’ Man
Another anecdote. A kid that I played with a lot in college had a habit of:
A. Getting into fights with half the people on the court, then collapsing into full-on “FUCK YOU,” chuck-the-ball-from-anywhere-on-the-court mode. He thought he was Kobe, and if he didn’t have a good jump shot, people would call him out a lot more.
B. Making a scene out of hollering at whatever girl walked by.
It didn’t help that his face looked like Lurch from the Addams Family, but this behavior was always obnoxious. You couldn’t imagine a world in which this paid any dividends, and it happened enough where people would get mad at the stoppage in play.
Spit your game. Whatever. Just not on everybody else’s time.
8. Signature Move Guy
If you’re even considering a Dream Shake, you’d better be very f*cking good. Otherwise you just look corny. Like our friend, Marcin Gortat, here.
9. Great Defenders
I’m tall, somewhat lumbering, and far from fast, so my complaint against guys who defend every play like their spot on an NBA roster depends on is really just me complaining. Making me actually work to get a bucket? What’s wrong with you?
10. Charge-takers
YOU’RE WASTING OUR TIME. STOP IT.
it’s true. I’m #9 because I can’t play offense and it’s the only way I can contribute to staying on the court.
My nightmare lol. It’s so easy to take me out of my game if someone is more athletic than me.
@AJ agreed… I hate when super athletic dudes just take this shit too serious… I always hit em with that stern look, like c’mon dog, really?
My jumpshot is shaky at best, and I dont play much anymore so my handles aint fooling anybody… But I got long arms and Im in pretty good shape, so I get my Thabo Sefalosha on to get a run every now and then. It helps when Im playing with the pickup game Durant tho lol.
Number 21: Me. Seriously. Everyone at all three of my parks hates me, I’m sure of.
^ Is there a way to get Roots-style chronological numbering on slideshow series? That would be kinda dope.
There’s a pair of BFFs at my park in Carson. Everybody clowns, but they’re really, really good when they play together. Nearly unbeatable. It’s actually MORE annoying because they’re justified.
Also, calling the foot shuffle is mandatory. You shouldn’t need to move your feet, AJ.
Oh, and I’m gonna play D (pause). It’s like the only thing I do well (pause), and I take pride in it (pause), and it’s the only reason the other dudes even pick me up (no homo.)
Lmao
Nah. Let the boys travel if it isn’t hurtin anybody. Every fucker who calls travel does it themselves IDC IDC IDC
What park bro? I’m off of Wilmington and Dominguez in “Long Beach” which is really Carson… I’d love to see the “unbeatable” players. Hopefully you are on their team so I can take it easy on all 3 of you… LMAO
You can dust off your old Danny Manning jersey and I will rock my Van Exel or Worthy jersey and we can juts play one on one….
@uliama Stevenson Park. but I may have to switch up with this new job. I have a diff. park I used to go to out in hills I may start hitting up again since I have gas money.
good shit… didnt know you got a new gig, congrats.
I’m sliding thru LA for the 4th, which park we hoopin (aka I’m bustin yall niggas asses) at? Who BBQ’n!?
Shooting Bigs!!!
Dog, get your big ass under the basket.
LMAO…. The worst is when they can actually shoot though.
I’m probably the fancy pass guy. But that was after changing my game from slasher scorer to not as fast and good with the shot as I used to be. So pump fake, drive, take flight, hit my slashers. Sorta like the current dwade.
Also been the guy who had a slump for so long was getting left wide open turnt MVP of the game cuz of the disrespect of leaving me wide open to double our big. I was just as surprised as they were.
Can’t lie I’m 6 and 9. My shooting is really off due to not playing for a while. My only contribution is to run the point and and get steals. I have perfected the bounce pass tho. My homeboy is like 6’4 and is literally baby Shaq, nigga wants to shoot 3s and fast breaks and he do signature moves too lol. Everyone has a pick player personality in them I think
*start fast breaks
dog I read that as you saying you are 6’9″…. lmao, I was like damn bro.
Nah b I’m 5’9 lol
The Charge Taker… I was that guy for years. YEARS. Until I realized that no one cared. NOT AN IOTA. And folk would get mad cuz Im like 6’1 going Shane Battier on guys as short as 5’7 and as big as 6’5.
But once I realized that I’d never seen a charge called in streetball, I stopped doing it and went back to moving my feet on D. I felt cheated tho. It’s like “if I’m willing to take the hit, you should smarten up and try to get around me.”
So you’re “that guy,” huh, @Black Canseco?
I hate your kind lmfao
The cat I usedta hate the most was the “Ladies Man” or as was with one guy i usedta see alot, we called ’em “Footlocker”. We called ol boy “Footlocker” because whatever dude did for a living, he was always DIPPED head to toe in fresh gear from Footlocker. Like bruh would pull fresh kicks out the box on the sidelines, lace em up then be like “i got next”. And because dude could actually ball, we put up with it. Plus he stayed in the barbershop so he always looked friggin moisturized and modeled up like the blacktop was a damn-runway… But the honeys always came thru. Chicks LOVED his ass.
So there’s that.
dog I’m dying over here… hilarious.
He was probably on the DL. LOL.
LOL @ Aaron… He coulda been. like i said, he could actually ball–we’d see him at different courts and he could always get a run. But his whole preening thing was just… SMH.
pretty boy ballers are horrid, yo. just horrid.
So you’re “that guy,” huh, @Black Canseco?
I hate your kind lmfao
F*ckin UCLA looking dudes! smh
This sounds like RIGHT out of those “Summer Is Serious” commercials hahaha. Lacing up a new box of shoes on the sideline.
Yeah I’m #9 when I play because my offense is horrible lol BUT i always go into the game playing very relaxed defense because it’s just a game. But there’s always that one dude who calls a foul on EVERYHING so I’m like “fuck that” and I start hacking, grabbing and pushing like a mother fucker. Lol
6 and 9 are definitely me. I can’t shoot worth a damn, but man, I swore I was Rondo! And because I play so poorly on offense I pretty much had to be great on defense to stay on the court
U have to include to Big Point Guard…..they were natural 1’s but due to age have gained weight and turned into power forwards but can still handle the rock
They get subject to a lot of “big man post up I’ll run the point” from younger cats
That was me bro +1
@Black Doug lmao…
I’m 6’5″ and I shoot often but I guess playing pickup ball and rec ball I’m a “big” but fuck that… I’m pulling up shooting a fadeaway 3 on a fast break!!!
Lol fadeaway on fast break, that’s some 2k shit right there
How about the full court press dude….
He’s the worst type and is usually also the one on 5 fast break guy
ERRBODY HATE HIM.
Football players, especially DB’s, love playing you full court press even when you arent the pg…
@uliama you are talking about me. Im short (barely 5’7) though. If I let a guy get momentum on me I’m getting dunked on or at least an easy layup. I’m a make them work for it and get my occasional steal to an easy basket.
Defense win championships AJ
*slaps ball into stands
Y’all should do one on pick-up football games because the wannabe free safety asswhipe who can’t realize that he isn’t that fast is gonna is annoying as fuck.
I used to be 260 with the best handles on the court but aggins want me in the post. Knowing damn well they can’t run the point better than me.
Everyone be wanting to touch the ball (pause). The funny thing about pick up is everyone want to show they got handle like hot sauce from and 1
I don’t… I’m a great passer. I pride myself on never getting my passes picked off. They always lead to either a score or an assist. My handle is trash bags, and I will never ever pass up a chance to get rid of the damn ball.
I just wanna show off my handles and slang some dimes. Is that too much to ask for?
lol
The Yeller… You play long enough you get this cat comin thru:
He’s the guy that Yells “And-One” everytime he thinks he’s been fouled or yells “Ahhhh!” everytime misses a layup like he’s so smooth he can’t believe he actually blew a shot.
Sometimes the Yeller is also the Pretty Boy Baller whose always dipped in fresh gear (see my earlier comment)
The And-One guy is the WORST
Oooooo, I hate this dude with all my heart. “Stop fouling me!” STFU
The dude that shoots and no matter what just says “good” as he holds his shooting hand up
The Follow Thru Guy.
aka the Pretty Jumpshooter who hardly ever makes a shot.
Yall know this guy. Swears he’s Dell Curry/Ray Allen/Reggie Miller level but only goes like 4 for 10 from 20ft. But he just KNOWS his J is pure. Every shot has his damn hand hanging in the air for 10 seconds after the shot clangs off the rim… and again:
He.
Can’t.
Believe.
He.
Actually.
Missed.
“It’s been a while since I played. I’m rusty.”
Hey that’s all me! 40% ain’t bad though!
And maybe my interpretation of that classic Love & Basketball practice scene was a little different than everyone else lol
For all you ballers and basketball fans: My home girl Lauren wrote an oral history of the Drew League Final last year. Yours truly was quoted.
Link:
[www.drewleague.com]
If you reside in the LA area, and you’re having serious pro basketball withdrawals, come to the Drew. Bring the kids. It’s free, it’s fun, and the games are wild (especially after this weekend – NBA players will be on their respective teams then and anything could happen). If you do, I’m there most weekends… Come holler at a plair one time.
My boys, that I hoop w/ down here, hoop in the Drew..I been up a few times to see em play. I realized my professional hoop dreams are long gone..but if any of them squads need a 15th man off the bench..I’m there!
My boy and ex teamate hopped at csudh and he runs point on one of the squads… Mike Hernandez just don’t know the team name
I hate the clutch ref. The dude who doesn’t call anything until its 11-11 then he turns into Joey fuckin Crawford. Hand checks, over and backs, defensive 3 seconds…getthefuckouttahere!!! I do play with dudes that call illegal defenses. I thought they were joking..son was like nah nigga you can’t double off the ball, hedge and get back.
This makes me miss Nike’s Summer Is Serious campaign.
Do you’s rock the term BFN? lol Big For Nothing…
yes
The worst is being white, I miss one shot and I will never get the ball again…
I once played with a guy who called offensive three-seconds on the other team. It didn’t go over well.
I’m definitely #9…no easy buckets whatsoever.
Yall have niggas out there looking like Kobe and shit trying to embarrass people and taking cute jumpers nah fuck that do a layup line on your own time. Everything contested…weak ass handle get that shit stolen nigga, fight over the top of every pick, and deny the basketball. No easy entry passes and a lot of shit talking. Just like the Glove. If a nigga thinks he’s getting hot…we’re sending a double team. Won’t be making the YMCA All Star team on my head
On offense, cut, pass nigga because if your handle was nice like that you’d be somewhere meaningful. Identify the mismatch and the lazy…exploit.
Yall motherfuckers be out there trying to exercise and shit no bitch when you step on the court play to win. YOu wanna exercise, get some cardio in yeah they got treadmills for that shit.
LMFAO I’m dyinnn
Good thing I don’t fall into these categories with the exception of Defender. Being short, I gotta work extra hard on defense and I’m usually mismatched anyway. Thankfully, I have a reliable jumper and can float the ball in if I drive and think I’m a get my shit swatted lmao
We not going to mention the retaliation foul caller. When you call blatant 4-step walk and then he calls you on the crossover that you’ve been doing all day? Then gets in full on “respect my call” mode.
4. The Shooting Big – Man f y’all Antonie Walker and Barkley were my favorites in 96. Then Dirk came into the picture. I can’t get rid of that game its been with me since I was a youngster.