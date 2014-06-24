Here Are The ‘Star Wars’ Characters Who Will Never, Ever, Ever Be In The New Movies

If you haven’t read the Star Wars Expanded Universe, you’re missing out on some gems, like Mara Jade and Admiral Thrawn and the complete lack of Chewbacca dying when a moon falls on him. (I’m still in denial.) You’re also missing out on some raging nutballs insanity, the sort of which will never be in one of the new Star Wars movies. And not because Lucasfilm isn’t touching the old EU with a ten-foot pole. No. God doesn’t love us enough to let us see…
Jaxxon, the humanoid green rabbit smuggler
No, Jaxxon is not the Han Solo of the high-stakes, high-risk world of intergalactic rabbit smuggling. The man’s a 6’2” rabbit, because this is the Star Wars fandom, and you can be damn sure we know how tall our ex-mercenary, smuggler rabbits are. He dates back to a comic that came out in the late ‘70s, and I’m not saying drugs were involved, but I’m also not not saying drugs were involved, y’dig? He’s a member of the Lepi species (like “lepus,” Latin for rabbit, ohohoho), and his home world is Coachelle Prime, which we never actually see—strangely, writers past the ‘70s were not keen to pick up the giant green rabbit mantle. So if you want to imagine Coachelle Prime as a planet-wide music festival where a rainbow of humanoid bunnies rock out to Mumford and Sons and wear Native American headdresses, there’s nothing to prove you wrong.
Ackmena and Mermeia
The nightshift bartender at the Mos Eisley Cantina, Ackmena is a no-nonsense yet friendly older woman who, after a stint as a singer and actor, joined the anti-slavery organization “Freedom Flight.” Mermeia is a bit of AI, a singing, dancing holograph who tailors her appearance to the innermost desires of whomever calls upon her. Fairly normal. So what warrants them an appearance alongside a giant green rabbit? Well. They’re Bea Arthur and Diahann Carroll, respectively. The Star Wars Holiday Special gifted us with many things, like the ability to make Harrison Ford instantly uncomfortable (link autoplays), and the presence of Diahann Carroll and Maude in a galaxy far far away is pretty high up on that list.
Piggy
On this list of weird Star Wars EU characters, Voort “Piggy” saBinring is an outlier, because the series he hails from—Aaron Allston’s Wraith Squadron—is actually really good. An offshoot of Michael Stackpole’s also excellent Rogue Squadron series, it’s about a gang of misfit New Republic pilots who go around saving the day and blowing things up. One of those is Piggy, a Gamorrean who was put through genetic experimentation that made him an extremely smart, articulate, mathematically inclined… giant pig-man. Who later flies an X-Wing. And goes undercover as what’s basically a bellydancer at one point. Lucasfilm wouldn’t dare.
The galaxy’s second-weirdest Jedi
See this fluffy ball of fluff?
That’s Ikrit. He’s a Jedi Master. Who also, at one point, was the pet of Han and Leia’s son Anakin. He helped unlock the Golden Globe, a mystical orb in which the souls of a bunch of children and drunk actors were trapped by… no. You don’t care. Look at that a-hole. His hair color changes with his mood. It makes me sick. Junior Jedi Knights series, there will be a reckoning.
The galaxy’s weirdest Jedi
Hutt Jedi. Hutt. Jedi. According to Wookieepedia Beldorion is “the only known Hutt to enter into the Order,” and no sh*t, because Hutt Jedi. Like Ikrit, Beldorion avoided the Great Jedi Purge, which in the EU was shockingly easy to do. (Seriously, Force sensitive people show up everywhere). Shockingly, a not-even-a-Jedi-yet Leia managed to kick his ample butt in a lightsaber battle, because mothertrucking. Hutt. Jedi. That was a thing that happened.
Triclops, The Emperor’s Three-Eyed Son
If the fact that the Emperor’s three-eyed son is named Triclops doesn’t make you groan, know that there’s a guy who pretended to be the Emperor’s three-eyed son, and his name is… wait for it… Trioculus. The possible result of genetic experimentation instead of good old-fashioned sexytimes, Triclops was kept imprisoned for years, because the Emperor was cringingly embarrassed that he named his three-eyed son Triclops. “What was I thinking? Was I on a Homer kick that day?,” he could be heard to mutter as he roamed the halls of the Death Star late at night. “Could I not have gone with Greg or Jerry or, I dunno, Bob?” Triclops eventually escaped captivity and had a two-eyed son, named not Duoclops but Ken. Again: The Emperor has a grandson named Ken. Somehow, Duoclops would’ve been better.
Luuke Skywalker
No, that’s not a typo. At one point Luke Skywalker had an evil clone named Luuke Skywalker, because if you haven’t guessed yet the EU has a real problem with naming things. Luuke appeared in The Last Command, the third book in Timothy Zahn’s Thrawn Trilogy, which kicked off the Star Wars EU we now know when it was published in the ‘90s because it’s just that good. I’m not knocking Zahn or the Thrawn Trilogy or even the concept of a confrontation between Luke and a crazy Jedi Master that culminates in “Surprise! I made an evil clone of you!,” because that’s probably the sort of thing I would do if I were an insane Jedi Master, not gonna lie. But… but Luuke. Did he just want to have adventures on the Millennium Faalcon with Haan and Leiaa and Cheewie? Would they all have grown baller goatee(ee)s?
Waru
Vonda N. McIntyre’s The Crystal Star is the reason the galaxy far far away canonically has Centaurs and (gather yourself) Wyrwulves, so you can either thank the elder gods for it or throw a copy across the room while making the sign of the cross, which is what most Star Wars fans tend to do. This is also the book that gave us Waru, a giant slimy alien… blob …. thing… from an alternate universe. That universe has, not the Force, but the “anti-Force,” whatever that is. In order to get back home Waru has to basically eat a whole buncha Force… like that wielded by Luke, who has joined his cult, because this book makes no sense. See: Wyrwulves.
But none of this comes anywhere close to…
Mount Sorrow, the clinically depressed mountain
Take a moment.
The ‘80s gave us scrunchies, Eddie Murphy’s singing career, and the short-lived cartoon Star Wars: Ewoks. If was a spinoff comic of that last thing (oh, if only there were a “Party All the Time” comic) that gave us Mount Doom, a sentient mountain that uses magical tears to heal Teebo, friend of Wicket, of the “perilous laughing spell” (“It’s NO laughing matter!”) that he got when he touched a “loonee bird.” At one point Mount Sorrow also tries to kill Wicket and Ewok Princess Kneesaa, because if you’re already a talking, crying, clinically depressed mountain, why not add “insane child-murderer” to the list?
Maybe that’s who Andy Serkis plays?
Who says journalism is dead
It’s definitely dead if people consider entertainment sites like this to be journalistic sources.
i think Leia is just really good at beating Hutt’s.
Piggy! He actually got his own book, more or less, in Mercy Kill and it was the biggest piece of shit I’ve ever read. Alston completely mailed it in, I actually couldn’t even finish it.
That said the Alston and Stackpole Rogue / Wraith Squadron series are excellent, and the rogue squadron comics that I believe were written by stackpole as well are probably the best thing to come out of the EU.
I’d say it’s too bad that the new movies are completely ignoring the expanded universe but than I remember for every Rogue Squadron there’s like 5 Crystal Stars (or Children of the Jedi, or The Courtship of Princess Leia, or Planet of Twighlight, or everything written by Kevin J Anderson).
Zahn started that stupid shit with Joruus C’Baoth being a clone of Jorus C’Baoth, and Thrawn catching the “tell-tale mispronunciation of the name Jorus”. That’s how Thrawn initially knows the psycho with the blast knuckles is a clone. Why did clones have this weird speech impediment? Can Boba Fett say Jango, or is he retarded too?
Not that I’m defending the stupidity of some of the extended universe crap, but I believe his craziness and speech impediment was caused by the deterioration in the cloning facilities, resulting in a less than perfect clone. It’s probably just easier to call it stupid though.
Vonda N. McIntyre was just ahead of the vampire and werewolve curve. She was a visionary!!!!
For real though. That book sucked. Yeah I read and I hate myself for it.
Yeah, but back then if you wanted more star wars you had to take what they gave you. There were like what, 2 or 3 new books a year? Didn’t realize until years later how bad McIntyre, Wolverton, Anderson, Hambley, etc really were.
They should have let Zahn, Stackpole, and Alston write everything.
I had forgotten what a turd that Crystal Star novel was. I think that was the last novel from the expanded universe that I read.
I liked Shadows of the Empire, some of Heir to the Empire, and I think it was the first Rogue Squadron book, but agreed. Most extended universe literature was trash. I do remember the Star Wars: Galaxy of Fear, young adult horror novels being OK though.
@Chazz Goodtimes Thank god for the Old Republic games and Jedi Knights.
It can’t be worse than Darksaber, can it? I mean…a random Hutt using space-monkey squirrel things to construct a half-assed ghetto version of the Death Star? The climax of the book, if I remember right, comes when the thing fails to work and then gets hit by an asteroid.
I’m tempted to find a copy of Crystal Star on amazon just to put it against that steaming turd.
I, Jedi was dope. Fuck all y’all.
Who let Captain Bucky O’Hare into the Star Wars universe?
I like to fuck around on internet blog comments sections as much as the next guy but the Thrawn trilogy was pretty damn good. The New Jedi order was pretty legit for the most part too. Apart from a few stinkers of course.
” …some gems, like Mara Jade and Admiral Thrawn and the complete lack of Chewbacca dying when a moon falls on him. (I’m still in denial.)”
*puts fingers in ears* LaLaLaLa, the NJO never happened!
I plowed through a lot of shit books for my Star Wars fix, but THAT was the book that made me stop reading the EU. As far as I’m concerned we was rescued and they all lived happily ever after.
Actually the weirdest jedi was a tree.
What about Nem Bees(not related to Nic Cage)?
Or the floating Jedi with no legs?
Who has weirder members; the Green Lanterns or the Jedi?
Because this is a real green lantern
[dc.wikia.com]
I still don’t understand why no one brought up the planet that is a jedi master from the Clone Wars stuff. I mean, I’m not complaining, because I don’t want my nerd card revoked, but there was a force wielding planet in the Clone Wars.
A planet that was a jedi? Ung. There were just ripping off Green Lantern Corps unapologetically, weren’t they?
There is no Jedi that matches MOGO for batshit insanityl.
The scale on that ewok panel is hilariously bad.
canonically had*
I just want a new Knights of the Old Republic game.
Don’t we all? The Old Republic doesn’t matter to me, I just want KOTOR 3 to really wrap up the story of Revan and The Exile.
*pushes glasses up on nose* I miss the KOTOR games so much I read the Revan novel.
I need friends.
Everything was cool til the fuckin’ Yuzhan Vong showed up.
Although I wanna say the Corellian Trilogy was pretty bad.
The only EU I ever saw/read was that Ewok’s movie (fucking thing gave me nightmares, stupid giant monkey) and the book series about Vader’s glove or something.
Now THAT was a fucked up book.