10 Wolfpack-Approved Facts You Might Not Know About ‘The Hangover’ On Its 5th Anniversary

The movie that holds the box office record for an R-rated comedy — it grossed $467.5 million worldwide — celebrates its five-year anniversary today. From baby abuse to Tyson’s tigers, here are 10 facts about Sin City’s most sinful film of all time.
1. Pulling a tooth was no big deal for Ed Helms. No special mouth piece or movie trickery was needed for Stu’s missing tooth. Actor Ed Helms’ adult incisor never grew in so he wears a dental implant that was simply removed for the toothless scenes. Helms did, however, admit that removing his tooth made shooting The Office a little tricky:
“I never told [anyone on the show] because they would lose their minds. So I would show up to work on The Office with this appliance in my mouth, and it really affected my speech. If you watch those episodes, I sound drunk.”
2. Lindsay Lohan was considered for the part of Jade. 2009 was not the best year for Lindsay Lohan. There was of course that whole boozin’ and cruisin’ issue, but Lilo was also passed on for the part of Jade the stripper because producers felt she was too young for the role. (Considering the movie’s setting, it’s probably for the best that Lohan wasn’t cast in the movie — Vegas, tigers, and Lindsay is a recipe for disaster.)
3. The original script had no Mr. Chow or tigers. The film’s original script lacked many of the iconic scenes and characters that were integral to the movie’s standout moments. After securing the script — then titled What Happens in Vegas — director Todd Phillips and co-writer Jeremy Garelick changed Bradley Cooper’s character from a car salesman to a teacher and worked backwards to add the movie’s surprises. As told by Phillips:
“No Tyson, baby or tiger. And there was no cop car. [Co-writer] Jeremy Garelick and I sat down in my house and just started writing. We kind of went backward, like, what would be the craziest thing you could wake up to? A tiger? Well, why would a tiger be there? Siegfried & Roy? Nah, that feels typical. Oh, you know what’s funny? Mike Tyson. I once read he has tigers.”
4. The guys didn’t actually get to trash a Caesar’s Palace suite. The room that the fellas wake up in after their night of debauchery isn’t a suite at Caesars — which start at around $1,600 a night — but an L.A. soundstage. According to Caesars Palace director of public relations, Celena Haas, the set was designed based on two of the resort’s Forum Tower suites: one a penthouse and the other the so-called Rain Man suite.
5. The film acted as a mini Daily Show reunion. In case you weren’t counting, four former Daily Show correspondents appeared in the movie: Ed Helms (2002-2006), Matt Walsh (2001-2002), Rob Riggle (2006-2008), and Rachel Harris (2002-2003).
These were pretty cool! I like how the dad told them “my wifes gonna be gone for the next half hour, can we shoot it in the next half hour?” haha
Trying to figure out how to do things in a half hour while my wife is gone is a big part of my life.
Hahahahaha
+1
+1
Amen, brother. Amen.
Seriously, it affects you in literally zero ways, why would you care?
The Hangover hasn’t aged too well, watched it sometime last year and it wasn’t nearly as funny as when I first saw it in theatres.
Admittedly, a lot of the humor comes from a first time viewing what with all of the surprises. Still, I think it’s aged pretty well.
If they didn’t make 2 and 3 would this movie be in the upper echelon of comedies?
I hope it still would be.
Though the third one wasn’t as bad as some people would have you think. It’s more of a heist film than a comedy, but at least it’s not a half assed retread like Part 2.
I think the quality of the films do also rise and fall with the amount of Chow that is in each film. Whilst Mr Chow is a very funny character IN SMALL DOSES, that same character should be nowhere near being one of the main stars of the show.
He’s a bit like that drunk uncle at a family do, the occasional thing you see him do (drunkenly dancing and falling over) might be quite funny, but then if you spend more than 5 minutes speaking to him you want to immediately make any excuse to get away.
Hangover 1 was extremely funny and extremely successful – Chow is only in the film in small amounts.
Hangover 2 is extremely successful but not as funny – Chow has more of a prominent role.
Hangover 3 isn’t as successful and isnt that funny – Chow is heavily involved in the main part of the story
I love that the only celebrity I’ve ever met in my life is Mike Tyson, and it was at a Las Vegas strip club. I shook his hand, told him I was a fan, and my friend bought him a drink – thankfully for my friend’s wallet, just a Red Bull.