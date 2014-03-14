The 12 Highest Rated Horror Films On Netflix Streaming

The 25 Next Best Series On Netflix Streaming
Picking the best horror film is an almost impossible task: do you go for gore, scare factor or originality? Luckily, Netflix has an array of decent horror movies available for streaming, and while some are DEFINITELY more worthy of their ratings on this list than others, each has been vested with at least a million votes.
Unfortunately, Michael, Jason and Freddy do not appear on this list, but we do have Bruce Campbell, so there’s still hope yet. Break out your machetes and chainsaws, cuz Netflix streaming is about to get bloody.
Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil 4 stars out of 1,576,202 ratings.
I’m not sure what it says about Netflix’s horror offerings that the highest rated horror film offered is actually a comedy disguised as blood-splattered horror — maybe that Netflix needs to work out some deals with Wes Craven and John Carpenter? Tucker & Dale is actually a really solid fusion of both horror and comedy, spinning a yarn about a couple good-natured rednecks who have their weekend plans spoiled by a bunch of college kids who can’t seem to stop dying. Rotten Tomatoes 84, IMDB 7.6
Let The Right One In 3.8 stars out of 1,362,920 ratings.
If you’ve only seen the carbon copied American version that came out a couple of years ago, do yourself a favor and watch the original. Not only is it probably the most original vampire movie of the last 20 years, its story of friendship between a young boy and adolescent vampires will pull at your heartstrings, before ripping them out in a fury of carnage. Rotten Tomatoes 90, IMDB 8.0
Resident Evil 3.7 stars out of 4,587,687 ratings.
Why Resident Evil is ranked so high, I have no idea. Make enough films — each one slightly worse than the last — and people are bound to stream the first. A military lab experiment has gone wrong and thousands of mutated zombie creatures are running amok, it’s up to a covert team led by Milla Jovovich to save the world, and she does so while remaining incredibly sexy at the same time. Prepare yourself for lots of shots of Milla Jovovich flipping around in slow-mo and shooting blood-thirsty monsters. Rotten Tomatoes 68, IMDB 6.7
American Psycho 3.7 stars out of 2,999,656 ratings.
American Psycho works as both a satire of the hyper-materialistic 1980s and a terrifying slasher movie with some dry humor thrown into the mix. Based on the Bret Easton Ellis novel of the same name, Christian Bale is fantastic in his portrayal of a successful and completely psychotic investment banker who splits his time between dinning at trendy restaurants and splitting open the heads of prostitutes. Rotten Tomatoes 85, IMDB 7.6
The Cabin In The Woods 3.7 stars out of 2,167,466 ratings.
You’re probably either going to really enjoy Cabin In The Woods or completely hate it. Drew Goodard and Joss Whedon take the stereotypical horror storyline of teenagers being chased by an axe murder in the woods and flip it on its head in a surprisingly unexpected direction. Part horror, part comedy and part conspiracy flick, the movie works as a masterful dissection of its horror film predecessors. Rotten Tomatoes 73, IMDB 7.1
Evil Dead 2 3.6 stars out of 1,352,884 ratings.
There is Evil Dead 2 and then there is every other horror-comedy following behind in a trail of blood and guts. Sam Rami’s sequel to the first Evil Dead is a B-movie masterpiece loaded with special effects and truly rotten creatures of gore. Bruce Campbell and his girlfriend must put their chainsaw to good use when the dead descend on their cabin in the woods. Rotten Tomatoes 89, IMDB 7.9
Evil Dead 2 is the best movie to watch on mushrooms, 4 mounted laughing deer heads out of 4.
My favorite was watching The Running Man on shrooms. It’s totally a live action Mega Man movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger man.
I watched Carrie my first time on shrooms, somebody referred to Tommy Ross as the honeycomb kid and I brayed hysterically for the final 45 minutes of the film.
while were on the subject of watching things in that mindstate, off the air is pretty awesome, check it on youtube
The best horror movie on Netflix to watch on shrooms is a movie called Shrooms. It’s totally messed up, and even worse/better when “enhanced”. Check it out.
@Shawn Lein – i always avoided that movie specifically because I haven’t taken shrooms yet and don’t want to think about the events of the film when I do.
Watching Evil Dead 2 on shrooms sounds like a terrible idea…
If laughing your balls off is a terrible idea, then yes.
I’d rather my balls stayed on.
Back in the day The Exorcist on acid was about the funniest thing I have ever experienced. Of particular humor was the split pea soup spitting, but the devil dialogue was spectacular too.
@Baltimore Dan I’ve watched both Waking Life and Yellow Submarine tripping, and they actually seemed way too normal in that state. Fantastic Planet was pretty sweet on acid though as far as animated movies.
A public service announcement:
Spirited Away and Beetlejuice were super trippy. Beetlejuice had me cause i was intensely peaking for a solid 45 mins
Funny one of the last times I did shrooms my friend and I ended up watching Beetlejuice. It was fantastic.
Event Horizon is more a rip of Solaris than Alien.
I always thought it was a ripoff of Flatliners.
I always liked it though, and I’m not really a big sci-fi guy.
Yeh more Solaris and maybe The Shining. I love that fucking movie, Sam Neil deserved an award.
Dear Stupid Person, Event Horizon came out 5 years earlier. the book might have had some influence, but Starship Troopers inspired Aliens before it was made into its own movie.
Dear stupid person, thats you Pugiron! He is talking about the original solaris which came out in the 70s an did you really just say Aliens was inspired by starship trooper HaHa.
It’s an inception of stupidity. Stupid person #2 was referring to Starship Troopers the novel, which came out in the 50’s.
I’m shocked that American Psycho isn’t rated higher. That’s such a good movie. Also kind of surprised Texas Chainsaw isn’t on the list. It’s not as good as the two TCM flicks that came before it but it stars Alexandra Daddario so that’s reason enough to watch.
That one deserves to be on here over House at The End of The Street. Halter tops and running? Fuck yeah.
You know, I didn’t hate Devil… It was okay. I feel like it doesn’t get a fair shake being an M. Night flick, but its a perfectly okay movie to kill 1.5 hours.
I’ll admit it was ok. Dumb thing is, it’s not even a M. Night film. He just produced it, and wrote the initial concept, making any hate over his involvement all the more pointless.
I always recommend Tucker and Dale vs. Evil to anyone asking for Netflix suggestions. Such a great movie. I also absolutely loved Cabin the Woods. First time I saw it, I had no knowledge of the premise, or who made it, ect., and it kind of blew me away. Fright Night was better than I expected. Not great, but solid.
I think i actually like the Colin Farrell Fright Night remake better than the original. And I realize that’s probably grounds for an angry mob in horror circles…
While I consider the original Fright Night to be the penultimate 80’s horror movie, the remake wasn’t bad. I don’t think it was better than the original, but it did have Imogen Poots.Funny name, beautiful girl.
Ha. I actually forgot about the original and I was referring to the remake with Farrell. So no angry mob member here.
@Antbaby Machete Squad Leader- Imogen Poots has the most unfortunate name this side of Alison Doody.
Imogen Gay Poots
@Aunt Jemima. I was not aware of that. That poor poor girl.
@Joel Stice The remake also had David Tennant wearing nothing but leather pants for a good portion of the movie.
Tucker and Dale vs Evil is amazing! Can’t recommend high enough. Also, Event Horizon is definitely an underrated gem (at least from what I remember). As with all horror movies, I am much more interested in the 10 lowest rated so i can watch those pieces of crap.
Event Horizon was the first Blu Ray I bought when I first got a player. It certainly doesn’t disappoint. It’s also my favorite of the phoned in Laurence Fishburne movies (JUSTIN! I GOT YOU BABY BEAR!).
Seen them all. Know what I noticed though? There’s a crazy amount of “torture porn” on Netflix too: “Vile,” “Woman,” “Girl Next Door,” “Megan Is Missing” etc. Not to mention ENF stuff like “Compliance” and “Dead Girl.” It kinda desensitizes you.
I get the comparison to Alien, but what does Event Horizon have in common with 2001, other than the whole “space is dangerous” thing?
Resident Evil scoring the same as American Psycho is a travesty.
technically probably more like 2010: the year we make contact
(ill show myself out)
Both basically feature a spaceship actively trying to kill its crew. In that sense it actually has more in common with 2001 than Alien.
@crispyaod Oh, good point. I somehow forgot that the ship itself (specifically the warp core, I think?) was the villain.
Pet Sematary is not a good movie, but it does have one of the most terrifying and disturbing sequences put on film. That fucking sister with spinal meningitis.
Yup. Pure nightmare fuel, even as an adult. I was always creeped out by the tracking shots through Judd’s creepy ass house towards the end of the film.
Tucker and Dale is a great movie. Highly recommended.
I to think, I only clicked on this article because of Jenifer Laurence’s tits.
Last weekend to catch @LoveAndAirSex on iTunes for less than buck. Check it out: [bit.ly] . Thanks!
In my mind Event Horizon is B-movie Lovecraft with good special effects.
This list reminds me of how much I dislike the current trend of mixing horror with comedy.
Sometimes it works but a lot of the time it’s just a cheap ploy to use ‘irony’ as a cover up for a weak premise or lazy writing.
I always get annoyed when Devil gets lambasted just because of M. Night’s name-association. The guy made two bona-fide masterpieces with The Sixth Sense and (especially) Unbreakable, so I’ll always give him the benefit of the doubt (even the initial mass-suicides in The Happening was a fantastically shot sequence of events).
With Devil, the premise is well executed and the characters are decently written to the point of us getting a feel for them in a very short space of time. It was a stripped-back attempt at mystery-thriller-horror and it worked.
As for films that are not on the list, I’d like to recommend Exam to anyone who wants to watch a psychological-thriller-with-horror-elements film about people trapped in a room who have to work out what’s going on.
Goddammit. GRABBERS.
Also anything by Ti West and his amazing time machine.
To your point, I thought The House of the Devil was absolutely awesome.
Hey what the hell? Let Me In may not have been as good overall, but it executes certain parts better than the original film and was not a carbon copy. Even farthouse maestro Michael Haneke made the exact same film twice
I wish Netflix would have a category called “movies remade today” or something to that effect. Hey maybe a future Uproxx article could feature them.
Let The Right One In (the movie) is great, but the actual book is extremely haunting. They had to leave a lot out, both of the friendship aspect between the kids and the backstory of the characters. An excellent read.
Great list, all of them brilliant, but House At The End Of The Street really does NOT deserve to be associated with all these great classic. I would substitute it for The Descent ([www.horroronscreen.com]), a much better modern horror!
