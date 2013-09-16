12 People Are Confirmed Dead After A Mass Shooting At The D.C. Navy Yard

Well, we’ve gone a few weeks here in America without a mass shooting. Sadly, that is no longer the case.
Reports the New York Times:
A gunman was dead and the police were looking for two other potential gunmen after a shooting Monday morning that left at least 12 people dead and several injured at a naval office building not far from Capitol Hill and the White House, according to law enforcement officials.
The authorities have identified the dead suspect as a man in his 40s, according to a senior law enforcement official, who did not want to release the man’s name because there had been earlier confusion about his identity.
Several identification cards were found around the dead man, and it took officials time to sort out his identify, the official said. Ultimately, the authorities had to identify him using his fingerprints, according to the official. Three weapons were found on the suspect: an AR-15 assault rifle, a shotgun and a semiautomatic pistol, the official said.
Various news outlets have reported that there was more than one shooter involved, but that seems uncertain as of now. Meanwhile, the dead shooter’s motive is still obviously under investigation, but it probably should be noted that the DC Navy Yard has been the site of political protests in the past. And a Russian politician has already made an “American exceptionalism” joke, so that should help.
UPDATE: The shooter has been identified.
Hey, this is “only” the first mass shooting in nine months. And it’s not as bad as Ft. Hood (13 dead), which happened four long years ago. Progress!
This shit has to stop. I don’t care what the solution is, just figure it out.
More guns everywhere at all times, obviously.
Guerilla PR campaign for the new Robocop, you guys
How many hand gun murders were there in Japan last year? Like 10? 11? We’ve eclipsed their entire calendar year in one afternoon. What a bunch of pussies.
U S A! U S A!
Really? How could there have been 10 or 11 when guns are outlawed there?
@pencotron A few get smuggled in from other countries (probably the US), I’d assume.
Oh pencotron.
Heroin is outlawed in the US. Therefore nobody ever dies of heroin overdose, right? It’s outlawed. Boom NAILED IT.
If we’re going to play that game, Brazil has some of the toughest guns laws on the books, yet their gun violence rate is much higher than ours.
Finland, on the other hand, has rather lax gun laws and some of the lowest crime rates in the world.
See how easy it is to “prove” something when you cherry-pick data?
No, they don’t have tough gun laws in Brazil, RomanCandle. And Finland doesn’t have lax ones, either.
So, you meant it was ease if you ignore data completely.
I wonder what Twitter hash-tag Nancy Grace comes up with for this story? #Semenshooter
I don’t know what the answer to this problem is. I know violent crime is down, but our society has some a major issue here.
The answer is simple. Actual gun control. As in make sure that gun stores are actually monitored, registration, mental examination and a safety course and real deep background checks for all gun owners and MOST of all REALLY harsh fines,followed by serious prison time for anything gun related. You have to make guns a bother and simply not worth the risk. And if you keep this up for 10 years it will start working. Because yes it’s not just the laws and enforcement. You also need some time to get it to work
There is no solution.
Even if comphrensive gun control was passed (a political impossibility), there are so many guns on the street it would be impossible to stop or even slow down the black market. The War on Drugs has failed, what makes you think a War on Guns would succeed?
Mass shootings may be up, but homocides have been dropping for 25 years. Just accept that 10 people dying in high-profile spree shootings is better than 100 people dying individually in anonymous murders.
The odds of dying in a mass shooting or terrorist attack is infinitesimally small, but the human brain is conditioned to be spooked out by rare but spectacular events of sudden violence. That’s why terrorists and mass shooters do it, they’re exploiting a psychological weakness in the human condition.
Because those are two entirely different things? Drugs are an addictive substance that a lot people need. Guns are a tool. Like any tool if you make it too uncomfortable to use people will chose another one. Criminals will go for knife instead of taking a high risk low reward with guns. Casual assholes who just feel like getting a gun for fun will be discourages if they have to go through a mountain of paperwork and a refresher every year and so on and so on. Slowly but surely in a few decades guns will start declining. And meanwhile all the fines that will be collected by dickish gun nuts which will likely be in the hundreds of million if not billions of dollars will go towards the budget.
Win win all aroud