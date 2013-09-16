12 People Are Confirmed Dead After A Mass Shooting At The D.C. Navy Yard

Well, we’ve gone a few weeks here in America without a mass shooting. Sadly, that is no longer the case.

Reports the New York Times:

A gunman was dead and the police were looking for two other potential gunmen after a shooting Monday morning that left at least 12 people dead and several injured at a naval office building not far from Capitol Hill and the White House, according to law enforcement officials. The authorities have identified the dead suspect as a man in his 40s, according to a senior law enforcement official, who did not want to release the man’s name because there had been earlier confusion about his identity. Several identification cards were found around the dead man, and it took officials time to sort out his identify, the official said. Ultimately, the authorities had to identify him using his fingerprints, according to the official. Three weapons were found on the suspect: an AR-15 assault rifle, a shotgun and a semiautomatic pistol, the official said.

Various news outlets have reported that there was more than one shooter involved, but that seems uncertain as of now. Meanwhile, the dead shooter’s motive is still obviously under investigation, but it probably should be noted that the DC Navy Yard has been the site of political protests in the past. And a Russian politician has already made an “American exceptionalism” joke, so that should help.

UPDATE: The shooter has been identified.