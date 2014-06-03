Two Preteen Girls Stab Friend 19 Times, Blame Internet Legend Slender Man

Two 12-year-old girls in Wisconsin are being charged as adults in the attempted murder of a classmate, which they claimed they were doing to show devotion to Slender Man, to prove he’s real, and so he wouldn’t kill their families. Slender Man is a fictional horror monster created by a Something Awful forums user just five years ago, when these two girls were seven years old.
If convicted, Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier could be sentenced to up to 65 years in prison. If they were charged in juvenile court, they could only be held until age 25. I’ve always found it strange there isn’t any middle ground in juvenile sentencing. Charge them as a juvenile, and the sentencing lengths are extremely limited. Throw them to the adult corrections system, and you can say goodbye to any chance of getting them into a good rehabilitation program when they’re at the impressionable age when rehabilitation is much more likely to work. Although, considering the details of the crime, rehabilitating these two messes might be impossible.
Geyser and Weier had been plotting to kill a classmate for months. On May 30th, Geyser invited Weier and the victim to a sleepover. The next day, while at a park, the two girls stabbed their classmate 19 times. The Journal Sentinel (via Kotaku) lays out the entire scenario in disturbing detail.
Weier told the victim to lie down and be quiet — she would lose blood more slowly. Weier told police she gave the victim those instructions so she wouldn’t draw attention to herself, and so she would die. Weier told the victim they were going to get her help; but they never planned on actually doing so. They hoped she would die, and they would see Slender and know he existed.
The victim was able to crawl to a road, where a bicyclist found her. She is in stable condition at a Wisconsin hospital. Police found the two girls walking near I-94, with the knife still in Weier’s backpack.
The suspects believed that “Slender,” as Weier called him, lived in a mansion in the Nicolet National Forest in northern Wisconsin. The plan was to kill the victim and walk to Slender’s mansion. After school on Friday, Weier told police, she and Geyser went to Weier’s house, where she packed a backpack with clothes, granola bars, water bottles and a picture of her mother, father and siblings. She didn’t want to forget what her family looked like after leaving for Slender’s mansion.
Everything about this story is so damn depressing. Even the confessions are terrible.
When police asked Weier if she knew what it meant to kill someone, Weier said, “I believe it’s ending a life and I regret it.” Weier also said, “The bad part of me wanted her to die, the good part of me wanted her to live.” […]
At one point, when talking with police, Geyser said she was sorry. She said she had put the knife back into her bag and wiped it off on her jacket. She then told a detective, “It was weird that I didn’t feel remorse.”
Geyser said they had to do it or “he would kill our family.” […] When asked about Slender Man, Geyser said she had never met him but said he watches her and he can read minds and teleport. Geyser said what she did was “probably wrong.” [emphasis ours]
Probably wrong? Gee, ya think?
Inevitably, part of the news media will blame the game Slender, even though the whole point of the game is to avoid Slender Man, and you don’t even commit acts of violence in the game. Anything for them to distract from more serious issues, we guess.
These girls seem relatively intelligent for their age, they should know that Slenderman is fake. I’ve also never read anything in the mythos about Slenderman tasking humans with killing other humans, so even if they did believe he existed, I don’t buy that they really thought they were committing a murder to appease some fictional being. I think they concocted the story to try and get away with murder by blaming something they found on the internet.
There a supernatural episode with Slenderman, that involved people murdering others for the sake of Slenderman. That’ll probably get more scrutiny than the game Slender.
…who am I kidding, it’s a video game, it’s the ultimate scape goat. Doesn’t matter that blaming this on the Slender game is like blaming Wolfenstein if someone dresses like a nazi and commits crimes.
Wolfenstein drove Hitler to start the Vietnam War in 1919. This is CNN.
Instead of Slender Man they now get to meet Corpulent CO who will be administering beatings and cavity checks regularly for the majority of their lives. Personally, I’d be more scared of the latter.
yes, strange. it isn’t like images and stories of a mythical sky alien who allows the sacrifice and public crucifixion of his only earthly born child isn’t surrounding these 12 year olds from birth. i mean it isn’t like the whole country they grew up in closes down for two separate days to honor this aliens birth and death (and zombie like reanimation) ……. or anything
I don’t see any blame there. Point is the story of Christianity includes some fucked up shit and a good portion of American children are indoctrinated in this shit from birth. To me, this comment simply suggests that the problem here isn’t the story but the way it has been interpreted.
You’re missing that Slenderman is clearly fictional, with a dated proof of creation (just about every Slenderman devoted site links to the original Something Awful Forum thread), and that these girls clearly did their research on the mythos (though I’ve never heard about Slenderman tasking humans will killing other humans), they had to know it was fake.
While the “believing Slenderman is real” thing is pretty incredulous, let’s give a round of applause for the 12-year-old who can get stabbed 19 times, then crawl to civilization and save herself. That right there is the most interesting part of the story.
It’s impressive, but I’ll bet the nutbars were just really really bad at murder.
At least that kid will have the winning party story for the rest of their life.
If only they had claimed Justin Beiber made them do it.
1) Not cool to identify the girls, but even less cool to post their pics.
2) “I think if there is one lesson we can take away from this, it is that if the 12 year old victim had a gun she could have defended herself. That’s just neglectful parenting.” -Wayne LaPierre.
1) I guess because they’re being tried as adults, this was legally OK? Morally…meh. If anything, it shows us that they don’t look like psychos.
2) “On the other hand, Mr. LaPierre, if the two assailants had guns, the victim most probably wouldn’t be alive. Not too many people who’ve been SHOT 19 times survive.”
Re: 2)….”Umm, she could have always had TWO guns. She has TWO hands doesn’t she? And maybe bullet firing boots of some sort?”
Somebody call Robert Rodriguez and get these kids some crotch-mounted pistols!
1) The Journal Sentinel article cited used both the names and the pictures.
@Lego Spaceman CNN identified the girls too because they are being tried as adults. Huffington did not because one of the girls’ lawyers is trying to get the case moved to juvenile court.
It’s bad ethics all around to identify the children in these cases this early because once it’s done it can’t be undone.
Hey man, the one girl even said, “I believe it’s ending a life and I regret it…The bad part of me wanted her to die.”
That right there shows that this wasn’t “kids being kids, she had no idea.” That’s the type of statement any good prosecutor is going to use to prove an aware, adult mindset. She knew she was taking someone’s life, she knew that was bad, and she knew it was “probably wrong.” She’s already hung herself as far as escaping being tried as an adult, there’s not gonna be any risk of unfair exposure.
You wanna talk unfair, whatever dumbass defense lawyer let her open her trap and start saying this stuff before the trial. Getting statements from kids is so much more work, you have to have the parent there monitoring. Which means she said all this stuff, damning herself, while her guardians could have told her to just clam up.
Not saying that’s justice, mind you, but Jesus, no one in that family’s ever seen an episode of Law and Order?
MOAR GUN CONTROL!! Where in the hell were these kids’ parents? They invited the victim over for a sleepover, slept next to her all night, and went to kill her in such an innocent place like a park. What kind of knife were they using, a swiss army knife?
It was a kitchen knife that was found in the purse one of the girls was carrying. One of her mother’s old purses.
Which just underscores how fucking young these kids are.
Christ, nobody tell these dopey kids about Grumpy Cat….
The equivalent when I was a kid was Bloody Mary. It would be like killing someone to try to meet Bloody Mary. Weird.
Huh. This one makes me wonder. Is a mental illness definitely a given in this case? Or is it possible that two young people could sanely be so afraid of a myth that they’d try to kill somebody to protect themselves and their families? Such behavior was de rigueure in some ancient cultures, after all. The statement sure sounds rational, if psychopathic.
Slenderman or not, these two clearly have serious problems and probably would have carried out this act in an alternate universe where Slenderman doesn’t exist for some other insane reason.