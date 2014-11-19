‘Live Every Week Like It’s Shark Week!’ — Tracy Morgan’s Most Memorable Tracy Jordan Lines From ’30 Rock’

30 Rock’s Tracy Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest sitcom characters ever. From his ability to spout out weirdly profound observations like “dress every day like you’re going to get murdered in those clothes,” to his sweet friendship with Kenneth Parcell, the character perfectly showcased the combined brilliance of Tina Fey’s writing and Tracy Morgan’s delivery.

While we’re all hoping and wishing for Tracy as he fights to recover from the injuries he sustained in a car accident earlier this year, lets take a look at some of the most most memorable Tracy Jordan moments from 30 Rock (narrowing this list down wasn’t easy) until his new movie — Chris Rock’s Top 5 — releases later this year…

“I’ve got something on my mind grapes.”

Everyday use: When you need to talk to your best friend.

“I am a Jedi!”

Everyday use: When you aren’t feeling quite like yourself.

“This is untoward! This is not toward!”

Everyday use: When there’s more than one way to split a hair.

“Your boos are not scaring me. I know most of you are not ghosts.”

Everyday use: When wordplay eases the tension.

“I am a stabbing robot. I will stab you.”

Everyday use: When your new character is channeling The Shining.

“I’m not familiar with about half the words in that sentence.”

Everyday use: When you probably shouldn’t be in Honors English.

“I’m not on crack! I’m straight up mentally ill!”

Everyday use: When your personality is explosive.

“Banter!”

Everyday use: When you need to fill some dead air.