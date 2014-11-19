‘Live Every Week Like It’s Shark Week!’ — Tracy Morgan’s Most Memorable Tracy Jordan Lines From ’30 Rock’

While we’re all hoping and wishing for Tracy as he fights to recover from the injuries he sustained in a car accident earlier this year, lets take a look at some of the most most memorable Tracy Jordan moments from 30 Rock (narrowing this list down wasn’t easy) until his new movie — Chris Rock’s Top 5 — releases later this year…
“I’ve got something on my mind grapes.”
Everyday use: When you need to talk to your best friend.
“I am a Jedi!”
Everyday use: When you aren’t feeling quite like yourself.
“This is untoward! This is not toward!”
Everyday use: When there’s more than one way to split a hair.
“Your boos are not scaring me. I know most of you are not ghosts.”
Everyday use: When wordplay eases the tension.
“I am a stabbing robot. I will stab you.”
Everyday use: When your new character is channeling The Shining.
“I’m not familiar with about half the words in that sentence.”
Everyday use: When you probably shouldn’t be in Honors English.
“I’m not on crack! I’m straight up mentally ill!”
Everyday use: When your personality is explosive.
“Banter!”
Everyday use: When you need to fill some dead air.
“whats wrong K? you have wife eyes!”
The comments here are going to be Simpsonsesque.
The theowaway one that always gets me: “We stayed up all night, watching Bible movies and eating Fiddle Faddle.” – for when you don’t want someone to know what you really did.
No. the best quote is and will always be, “I finally understand the ending of The Sixth Sense. Those names are the people who worked on the movie!”
I was gonna say that!
This is true.
I slept on an old dog bed stuffed with wigs! I watched a prostitute stab a clown! Our basketball hoop was a rib cage – A RIB CAGE! Why did you bring me here? I blocked all this stuff out for a reason!
“I believe vampires are the world’s greatest golfers but they’ll never get the chance to prove it.”
“I don’t believe in one way streets. Not between people, and not when I’m driving”
“Lemon, i can’t believe they used your quote in the paper!”
“This is bad, because I can’t change. I’m like a chameleon — always a lizard!”
“I grew up with that guy. He was the baddest gangster in my class. We called him Mean Steve. But his real name was Steven Killer.”
“You can’t sue me, I’m already being sued! DOUBLE INDEMNITY!”
“You shouldn’t end a sentence with a proposition at”. I use that one all the time.
My favorite Tracy line was from the first episode:
Tracy: I’ll have an apple juice.
Waiter: We don’t have apple juice, sir.
Tracy: Then I’ll take a vodka and tonic.
[www.youtube.com]
+1
“FU, LL, spells ‘full’! Because you’re full of BS, Liz Lemon!”
Man, I didn’t really appreciate Tracy much when I first got into 30 Rock, but I’ve been re-watching it over the last few weeks and god damn, he’s magnificent.
“And one last piece of advice, Liz Lemon, from someone who’s been on this side of the business for a long time. Wade Boggs Carpet World.”
I love the episode where he wears the shirt of money. I can never find it to watch it again though. Anyone happen to know the name of that episode?
I think it’s “Señor Macho Solo.”
Thank you! Let me go look!!
@Amemz Thank you! That was it. I don’t know why I couldn’t ever find it. Now I can go on Netflix & watch in happiness.