2013 KSK NFL Prekkake: Kansas City Chiefs

Last year: 2-14, last place in AFC West
Acquisitions: Alex Smith, Eric Fisher, Donnie Avery, A.J. Jenkins, Anthony Fasano, Dunta Robinson
Departures: Matt Cassel, Eric Winston, Ryan Lilja, Glenn Dorsey, Jonathan Baldwin, Austen Lane, Peyton Hillis
Vegas win total over/under: 7 1/2 wins
Verdict: OVER
Five things that were popular the last time the Chiefs won a game with a QB they drafted:
– The USSR.
– Head shots in football/hitting defenseless receivers.
– Dirty Dancing no. 2 at the box office
– Los Lobos “La Bamba” no. 1 song in America
– Big hair in Kansas City, then as now.
Fan forecast, by kommenter Otto Man:
Hello, there, I’m Otto Man. You may remember me from previous Chiefs prekakkes such as They Came To Burgle Hank Stram’s Toupée and Lose Your Way Into the Playoffs!
As two or three of you may remember, in our last installment, I offered a long and depressing take on the few highs, the many lows, and the rich creamy middles of the tragical history of being a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. At the merciful end of that post, I stopped looking over the tattered remains of the franchise’s past and looked stupidly into the future like a mildly-retarded golden retriever enjoying the car ride to his own neutering:
It can’t be worse, right? (That phrase really might as well be our motto. I’d put it in Latin, but we all know that in Kansas City anything Latin winds up catching for the Royals.)
It can’t be worse, right? And yet it usually is.
And lo and behold, it truly was.
The 2011 season that I complained about last year was a true testament to mediocrity, with Boss Todd leading the team to a mediocre 7-9 record and a craptacular last-place record in the AFC West. But after the abysmal season my team had in 2012, the Todd Haley era actually looks good in comparison. (Yeah, that’s right. I said it.) The Chiefs sharted out a 2-14 record, tying the worst performance in franchise history and, worse, tying the teal-and-leopard print tarted-up whores of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the worst performance of the 2012 season.
How bad was our season last year? Well, we had a player commit suicide in the stadium parking lot in front of the coach. Your move, bitchy Browns fans.
Statistically, the Chiefs were the worst team overall in 2012, which gave us the alleged consolation prize of securing the first pick in the NFL draft for the first time in our entire team’s history. Of course, this being Kansas City, the year we finally “earned” that prize was the one year it didn’t seem to mean anything. For
yearsdecades now, we’ve been searching for a franchise quarterback and we all know there’s been no better route to that in recent years than the top pick in the draft. The Panthers scored a media-shy superhero with the top pick in 2011, and in 2012 there was enough elite talent at the position for the Colts and the R-Words to come away with top talents. But 2013? Meh. Nothing but offensive linemen as far as the eye could see. Yippee.
Speaking of morbidly obese white guys, the Chiefs did have one bright spot in the acquisition of new head coach Andy Reid. I know the Eagles fans wanted to throw him away harder than a D-Cell battery at a halftime Santa, but he’s actually a significant upgrade for this team. (An upgrade in every way except for body weight, of course. Godspeed, Romeo Crennel, and good luck on the Midwestern Competitive Eating circuit.) Reid may not have won it all yet, but he’s actually found his way into the playoffs enough times to make me think he has some sort of pork-based incentive program in his contract. The Chiefs, meanwhile, haven’t been to the postseason in twenty years, leading many Kansans to assume that the playoffs are just another East Coast myth like evolution and gay rights.
Our other new arrival is another castaway, former San Francisco 49er Alex Smith. While he had certain attributes that aging fucknuts sportswriters admire, like a lack of tattoos, Smith never seemed to come through in secondary job categories like passing, scoring and winning. So, naturally, we wanted him. There’s a lot of talk these days about how this season is going to be a moment of redemption for Reid and Smith together, but the last time I saw this many notable has-beens and never-wases in one place, it was on The Surreal Life. The only difference this time is that the tiny hands don’t belong to Verne Troyer.
When you get down to the bottom of it all, our season really depends on Alex Smith.
(Re-reads what he just wrote. Sighs. Stares out into the middle distance numbly for a good five minutes.)
Anyway, at least the front office actually recognizes this, and has decided to help Smith out. We sent away amateur prize fighter Jon Baldwin and lured in perennial fantasy football
sleepercoma patient Donnie Avery as well as relocated mob witness “Little” Anthony Fasano to help the passing game. In a novel effort to keep our quarterback upright, we’ve beefed up the O-line considerably? “You’ve got one left tackle? HA! We have two!” On the other side of the ball, our defense is suspiciously strong, especially at the corners and the Chiefs’ perennially strong position of Derrickbacker. That said, our defensive line really depends on how much ground Dontari Poe can cover (and how little ground beef he can consume).
As always, I’m cautiously optimistic that we can claw our way back to mediocrity. I mean, it can’t get any worse, right? Right?
—
Also, if you can find a way to use it, check out the graphic here of the last five years’ winning trend.
Appropriately, it’s giving me the finger.
I noticed that, just like Andy Reid is going to do, you forgot all about the team’s best player, Jamal Charles.
You know, I just realized I didn’t mention him in last year’s write-up either:
[kissingsuzykolber.uproxx.com]
Fuck, I hope I’m that’s not the jinx on this team. “JAMAAL CHARLES! JAMAAL CHARLES! JAMAAL CHARLES!”
I just thought you were assuming a catastrophic injury.
“Easy on the copyright infringement, Andy.”–Kool-Aid Man
“Get yer stinkin liberal postseason agender outa my town fancy boy”
how I imagine every chefs fan now, thx Otts
Reading this made me realize there are worse things than being a Bills fan. Nice work Otto.
Hopefully Chief Little Hands and Chief Remorseless Eating Machine can lead to at least a few playoff appearances. Nice write up!
/fucks “evolution”?
I think evolution is one of those little hippy jap cars.
+1 crispy
Nice work. As the owner of two golden retrievers, I can vouch for the mildly-retarded look. Also, they are far smarter than me in every possible way.
/they don’t feed me or pick up my poo
I am cautiously optimistic this year concerning the Chiefs. I’ve always like them. I got a lot of family from Kansas, so it was handed to me every family reunion I went there. Keep the faith, Otto.
“Vegas win total over/under: 7 1/2 wins
Verdict: OVER”
“our season really depends on Alex Smith”
Those two statements are a wonderful contradiction Otto. As an Eagles fan all I can advise is copious amounts of whiskey, it makes watching the 3rd timeout being called 10 minutes into the first quarter go over easier. Trust me.
My gut senses KC will finish with the #3 pick and then reach at QB for Derek Carr.
Thanks for the kind words, folks.
Please direct your prayers to Arrowhead.
Otto: I always look forward to your write-up as resident Chefs fan and you didn’t disappoint. I drafted Jamaal Charles two years ago with the #1 pick so yeah……………..
Anyway, Andy Reid’s utility belt always kills me. I’m expecting him to pull out a grappling hook or smoke bomb any second.
When he throws the challenge flag, I assume he yells “lightning bolt!” over and over again.
I’d like to know where he found a web belt large enough to fit him! He must have that thing let out all the way, and yet I can see the buckles on the sides. That thing must be nine feet long.
[th06.deviantart.net]
I’m imagine he’s discovered a device akin to a seat belt extender and employed it.
/look who found a plan B after his NFL career…
No utility belt is complete without two BBQ pouches.
Excellent work, as always! Hopefully the ghost of Dwayne Bowe will rise up and get the Chiefs an offense this year.
Nice write-up, Otto. I LOLed (the real kind, not the internet kind) at the “position of Derrickbacker” reference. I am definitely going to start including that in by day-to-day discussion of the team with co-workers.
Seriously though, Chiefs fans (myself included) are optimistic about this season, and I think with good reason. Things are looking up. Our last star-crossed, semi-decent QB was Trent “Always Laid Out on a Field of” Green, which corresponded with our last decent coach Dick “I’m not crying, I’ve just got something in my eye” Vermeil. And they managed to get to the playoffs (albeit lose), but at this point just finishing ahead of the Raiderz is an accomplishment.
Within the division I think they split with Denver and take both against Oakland and Sam Diego.
The Chefs are a wild card team this year, and with all the mess in DEN, they’re one good shot to Peyton’s neck away from a division title. That said, JAMAAL CHARLES!, as I’m probably taking him at the end of the first round, again, and am again praying for an explosive year.
I never draft Chiefs players for fantasy, as it makes watching the games unbearable for me, but I think Charles is going to be a stud this year. There’s a danger that Romeo ran him too much last year, but if he can stay healthy he’ll thrive in Reid’s system. Especially since it sounds like Tiny Hands is checking down a lot.
If you’re in a PPR league, I think you should consider taking Charles with the 1st overall pick. Look at what Brian Westbrook did over his career in Andy Reid’s offense and then consider that Jamaaaaal Charles is, in all likelihood, more talented.
“num ingravescet?”
there’s your latin motto for the chiefs
Dearest Otto Man,
As someone who watched Andy Reid beat the Giants in rage-inducing ways for many years, I have a question for you. Do you think it’s possible for the coach who screwed up utilizing LeSean McCoy to realize that he can win games by running the football with a better LeSean McCoy?
Love,
Nippopotamus
I’m hoping so. He’s got to know that Littlefinger ain’t going to do it.
Used to call Grossman tinyhands for all his fucking stupid snap-fumbling shenanigans, but he’s now Sexcannon; no going back from that. Glad to see it will live on in Alex.
He will get a lot out of him in the passing, well until Alex throws him into the wrong LB over the middle twelve times.
First time I realized just how much Andy Reid is actually SHAPED like a football. I consider it a harbinger.
You see a football, I see the Hindenburg.
OH, THE HUMANITY!
Obligatory, but it works even better with Andy Reid.
Nice job, Otto. If you guys can get any linebackers that live, you might have something.
STILL TOO SOON.
Chiefs fans really should start using “Belcher’ed” as a verb. “Man, Andy Reid really Belcher’ed the Chiefs during that 2 minute drill.” “Alex Smith really Belcher’ed that play when he threw a pick-six and hurt himself missing a tackle.” It works on so many levels.
Man, Romeo really Belcher’ed his interview for the suicide hotline.
For the record, the “STILL TOO SOON” was for Derrick Thomas.
I’m cool with riffing on Belcher’s name, but if any of you assclowns defile the sacred name of DT like that asshat Isaac Bruce, I will fucking cut you.
So then Rae Carruth pulled a half-Belcher?
Peyton Manning is more likely to pull a “Derrick Thomas”, which is when you drive so incompetently in cold weather that you kill your and your team’s playoff chances.
(no ofence)
YOU JUST MADE THE LIST, CUNTLER.
Just make a derogatory Walter Payton joke and we are all even.
I’m a little surprised that the Key Departures list didn’t include: Jovan Belcher (suicide)
Maybe it’s just because he wasn’t very good.
Derrick Thomas was amazing. I always hated playing against KC because of him and Deron Cherry.
[www.nfl.com]
Nice clip, and great call on Cherry.
The Derrick Thomas and Neil Smith combo was a thing of beauty too.
On and off the field.
I saw a mash-up somewhere of his record sack game that was spectacular. Elway has some nice memories of him too.
Well done Otto! May your Chiefs matriculate down the field with great regularity this year!
Andy Reid hasn’t been regular in years.
Thanks again for all the kind words, folks. Pray for me.
When we pray for you will it be called Otto Manning?
Well done Otto. I almost want to silently cheer for you on Sundays.
Well played, as usual, Otto. Over the years we’ve clashed lances on the Champs de Mars, but we can agree that Derrick Thomas and Neil Smith were a true wonder to see, 1-800-COLLECT is the best telephonic system and that Hank Stram, in conjunction with Richard Nixon and the CIA, conspired to win the 1970 Super Bowl. Then he sold poisoned Gatorade to school children.
Excellent writeup, Otto. I notice you’ve managed to repress the memory of the Chiefs’ recent playoff appearances in attempt to maintain your sanity!
It was time for him to go in Philly, but I think for all his well-documented foibles, Reid is a very good coach and a good hire for your team. I’m a big fan. I think you’re one solid hit on Peyton’s neck bolts away from the playoffs.
IMO the best porn ‘stache the Chiefs ever had was Bill Kenney; in fact it was one of the best in the league for several years.
I’d like to challenge this write up and then call a timeout.
Awesome write-up, Otto Man. I hope for a KC win over Denver this season, just so we can all enjoy the resulting Manning face GIFs that will light up the internet.
Good write up, and ending with that graphic is just… well, it’s art.
Otto?
I stopped looking over the tattered remains of the franchise’s past and looked stupidly into the future like a mildly-retarded golden retriever enjoying the car ride to his own neutering ,,,
Really well done, Otto.
Otto, I have juts been reprimanded for laughing too hard at my desk. Thanks for making this so hilarious that now my job is in jeopardy….wait, I work for the government…..Thanks for the promotion!!
