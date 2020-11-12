We all know what a hellscape Twitter can be, but sometimes the social media platform proves useful, especially when it comes to clocking the hypocrisy of Trump supporters.

Apparently, no one’s told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro that if you put it on the internet, it lives forever, because the right-wing media pundit is getting dragged by some sleuths after she posted a tweet contesting the 2020 presidential election. Earlier this week, Pirro retweeted a post from Elizabeth Harrington, the spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, alleging voter fraud seemingly based on accounts from a Detroit poll watcher (with no actual evidence to prove it). The statement claimed this unidentified election worker saw “tens of thousands” of ballots brought in on the morning of Nov. 4th and that all of the ballots that were counted were cast for President-Elect Joe Biden.

How can EVERY BOX OF VOTES BE FOR BIDEN??? https://t.co/AHrGoSoCgJ — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) November 10, 2020

Pirro appeared dumbfounded by the idea that every mail-in vote would swing Democrat despite President Trump’s concerted effort to frighten his supporters away from mailing-in their ballots early. In fact, in-person voting was something most Republicans were counting on this election as they downplayed COVID-19 concerns and stirred suspicion of the U.S. Postal Service. Still, the fact that Pirro continues to harp on about these voter fraud conspiracy theories, despite there being no evidence to back up any of these claims, was not lost on the good people of Twitter who managed to dredge up a clip from a 2016 taping of Pirro’s Fox News show, Justice With Judge Jeanine, that accused Democrats of being “sore losers” and “demon rats” after Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

How can every box of wine be for Jeanine? — Athena (@Demteacher) November 11, 2020

Someone, please tell Judge Jeanine that if she’s trying to do a Joan Callamezzo impersonation, this ain’t it.