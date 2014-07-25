25 Things We Hope Happen In The Best Party Town In America

For three days, Bud Light will be constructing the town of Whatever, USA, where those who are up for whatever may gather and the most awesome, amazing, and unusual of things will happen. We don’t know quite what will happen, but we have hopes and dreams, like these twenty-five items.
Soccer Played With Gigantic Balls. No, The Kind Filled With Helium.
Giant Games Of Tetris Are Played
Someone Attempts The World’s Longest Basketball Shot
wtf is whatever usa
Your friends step mom for $73 an hour? Her mouth must have been tired last month.
Can you imagine the advertising guys pitching this steaming pile of doodoo to Anheuser Busch?
They must have had Don Draper x 10 to get paid for this crap.