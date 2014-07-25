25 Things We Hope Happen In The Best Party Town In America

For three days, Bud Light will be constructing the town of Whatever, USA, where those who are up for whatever may gather and the most awesome, amazing, and unusual of things will happen. We don’t know quite what will happen, but we have hopes and dreams, like these twenty-five items.

Soccer Played With Gigantic Balls. No, The Kind Filled With Helium.

Giant Games Of Tetris Are Played

Someone Attempts The World’s Longest Basketball Shot

A 29-Man Standing Belly Flop

Extreme Dog Comes To Visit