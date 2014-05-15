3D Realms ‘Debuts’ ‘Bombshell’ In A Rather Familiar Trailer

As you might remember, 3D Realms and Interceptor are mostly notable for silly lawsuits over Duke Nukem these days. But they’re also a game company, and they’ve got a game to put out, but no character to put into it. What to do? Completely half-ass it and drop a trailer!
Meet Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison. She’s a former bomb disposal expert with a bionic arm, a bad attitude, zero ability to emote, and a robot arm with a Terminator reference etched onto it, because 3D Realms lives in a magical world where the ’90s never ended.
Honestly, more than anything else, this is kind of embarrassing. It’s fairly clear Bombshell is an attempt to salvage Duke Nukem: Mass Destruction, being as it’s a top-down action RPG with a suspiciously similar plot. If that weren’t enough, there are clearly assets recycled from recent versions of Duke Nukem in the trailer, and it’s clear they didn’t have time to give our heroine here any facial animations.
We get it: Interceptor has probably put a ton of money into this game. They need to salvage what they can. But it’d be nice if they were a bit more honest about it.
Surprisingly not as bad a trailer as the time 3d realms just brought to E3 the logo of various Duke Nukem games with explosions behind it and the theme looping every ten seconds
That sounds amazing. There should be a ten-hour loop of that.
Check it out. This was real. This happened.
[www.youtube.com]
Balls of steel?
Wow, that was even worse than what I was expecting.
“Honestly, more than anything else, this is kind of embarrassing.”
I thought you were being harsh. But no, you were being generous. And just when I thought it couldn’t get worse, that voice actress… yeah 3d Realms, , “bubbly valley girl” is totally how female action stars should sound. Can’t wait for the alien spaceship level!
I wasn’t expecting much out of a company that had something to do with a spaceship full of alien rape, but this failed to clear even my low standards.
Aww, that made me sad.
It looks like they re-skinned the Dire Straights – Money for Nothing video and called it a day..
Girl roboarms aren’t as strong as man roboarms. Its a biotruth!
How are they even a company? I’ve seen one-man college projects that look better than that.
Was this to showcase how unrealistically clear 3D Realms can render glass?
You know, I’ve wondered that for years. Asking around, mostly people tell me that 3D Realms spent all those decades doing piece work for other studios, and that’s what kept the lights on.
That was the longest trailer about nothing, ever. I seriously think I blacked out at some point.
My thoughts exactly.
I wish Skrillex would stop modeling for 3D designers.