’47 Ronin’ Has A New Slicin’ And Dicin’ International Trailer

There’s not much we know about 47 Ronin so far. But this new international trailer confirms one thing; there’s going to be a lot of people getting sliced up by katanas.
Here’s the trailer, which despite being short is pretty straight to the point, or rather cutting edge:
Mostly what makes us happy here? Long cuts. There’s not a frame of Keanu spinning the sword and then a jump cut to some other guy swinging it. It looks like he’s actually doing his own combat again, here, and that could make this movie a lot more promising.
We’re starting to get excited about this movie. For one thing, it’s something a little different from the usual stuff. For another, the more we see of it, the more it looks like there’s a lot of influence from the kind of wuxia high fantasy movies that never really got any traction in the West, but are a hell of a lot of fun in their own right. And honestly, it’s got lots of guys fighting with swords, which may not be a mark of quality but is generally a sign a movie will be a lot of fun. 47 Ronin attacks this Christmas.
I’m really looking forward to seeing this, but I’m also really fuckin annoyed at the fact that Keanu’s “Man Of Tai Chi” still doesn’t have a US release date.
Gonna watch the hell out of this movie!
Hopefully this stays true to the legend, I remember Keanu Reeves talking about the film in an interview with Graham Norton and he seemed really passionate about the tradition and meaning behind it, which is always good.
I can tell you from the trailers it doesn’t stay true to the legend.
I’m having a hard time imagining Keanu Reeves passionate.
Now I’m having an easy time and my mind feels dirty.
I don’t understand the title, is it 47th ronin or 47 ronins? Or is ronin a plural word?
Ronin is a plural word in this case
I’m going to watch the shit out of this and I’d also watch the shit out a Shogun remake with Keanu in it.
I… yeah, me too.
This movie is going to tank so unbelievably hard…that being said I’ll probably see it eight times
I don’t know about that. It’s a big goofy action movie coming out over Christmas, traditionally the day we avoid talking to our family by going to the movies. And honestly it looks pretty good, so far.
I have a sudden urge to go watch 13 Assassins again on Netflix.
Keanu annoys me for absolutely no reason he can control. However, knowing no true Hollywood blockbuster would feature a lead Asian man (that wasn’t somehow a caricature) I wouldn’t mind seeing him as the lead to a remake of one of fav movies: Lone Wolf and Cub. As much as I hate remakes I honestly wouldn’t mind if they remade this with decent writers and a bigger budget.
I stand behind my assertion that Lone Wolf And Cub needs to be a HBO-produced TV series made entirely in Japan. Get directors like Kiyoshi Kurosawa and Takeshi Kitano; they’ll do it, and they’ll be damn good at it.