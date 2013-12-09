5 Games You Want (Dec 8th – 31st): Finishing Off The Year

Hey guys, Five Games You Want is going to be taking the next few weeks off, because, well, the rest of 2013 is almost entirely dead. That said, I did manage to scrounge up five good games coming out during the final three weeks of 2013. So, let’s round off the month, shall we?

This Month’s Indie Game

Doki-Doki Universe (PS3, PS4 & PS Vita, Dec. 10th)

Coming to all Sony platforms this Tuesday, Doki-Doki Universe is the brainchild of ToeJam & Earl co-creator Greg Johnson. You star as a robot doomed to the scrap heap unless he can prove to his alien master that he has some humanity. So yeah, it’s weird, but it looks fairly charming.

This Month’s Other Indie Game

The Novelist (PC & Mac, Dec. 10th)

Dan is a struggling novelist trying to juggle his career and his family. You don’t play as Dan though — you play as a ghost that can read Dan and his family’s thoughts and it’s up to you to intervene in their lives without being discovered. The Novelist looks interesting and frankly, more than a little creepy — give it a look.

This Month’s JRPG

Sorcery Saga: The Curse of the Great Curry God (PS Vita, Dec. 10th)

Just in case the title didn’t tip you off, Sorcery Saga: The Curse of the Great Curry God is just a wee bit silly. It’s a dungeon crawler starring an all-girl cast out to collect magical curry ingredients to save the local curry shop. You know, that old chestnut. If you pre-ordered the “Hot and Spicy, Everything Nicey” special edition of the game you even get a collectible bib, plastic spoon and plate, because sure, why not?

This Month’s Incredible Next-Gen Exclusive

Peggle 2 (Xbox One, Dec. 9th)

That’s right, make sure to train some fans on your Xbox One because it’s going to be working overtime to bring you Peggle 2 this week! Yes, a game that could probably run on a five-year-old smartphone being an Xbox One exclusive is a bit absurd, but Peggle was a fun game and I’m sure Peggle 2 will be too.

Pick of the Month

The Walking Dead: Season Two: All That Remains (PC, Xbox 360, PS3 & iOS, Dec. 17th)

Get ready for some more nail-biting decisions as Telltale’s The Walking Dead returns for it’s second season sometime this month. Clementine, the young girl from the first season, will be your playable character this time around and all your choices from the first season will be transferable to this second season. As usual Telltale is being weird and hasn’t nailed down an exact release date (Nov. 17th is just Steam’s estimate) but they have promised the PC version for sometime in December.

Any games you’re itching to get your hands on that I failed to mention? Hit the comments and let everyone know. Five Games will return in 2014!