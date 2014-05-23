5 Scarecrow Stories To Prepare You For ‘Batman: Arkham Knight’

Well, it seems as though Scarecrow may finally get his day Batman: Arkham Knight. Early trailers peg Scarecrow as one of the, if not the main villain of Arkham Knight, so before Rocksteady’s next big Batman game comes out, let’s delve through the Bat-back catalogue for some Scarecrow stories actually worth your time…
World’s Finest #3 “The Riddle of the Human Scarecrow” (1941)
The first-ever Scarecrow story comes from that all too brief era where most of Batman’s “fun” elements were in place (Batmobile, Robin and so on) but his villains were still allowed to be stone-cold evil murderers. For a Golden Age story, “The Riddle of the Human Scarecrow” delves surprisingly deeply into Jonathan Crane’s psychology and backstory, and the art (credited to Bob Kane, but probably mostly the work of Jerry Robinson) is surprisingly effective. The Scarecrow is legit creepy in this story — moreso than most of the more over-the-top versions we see these days.
Oh, and at this point Scarecrow doesn’t have any fancy-pants fear gas. How does he instill fear in people? By shooting them. Simple, but effective.
Assuming it’s not just The Joker in a mask again you mean…
Man, I dunno, I feel like so many people are predicting Joker is actually the main villain that they can’t actually do it…can they?
We thought it wasn’t going to be that way with the last one, yet there he was again.
Nah, I don’t really think it’ll happen. They don’t need to do it, we know the games are solid enough with Rocksteady holding the reigns. He has to be in there somewhere though… doesn’t he…
The only acceptable form of Joker would be involved with Batman having hallucinations/flashbacks that involve him, tied around Batman blaming himself for Joker’s death and the internal debate on the morality of letting a villain die and be (in his own mind, at least) partially responsible versus letting the villain live and risk him harming people.
In fact, one could take it so far in this final game that it ends (or at least the second act ends) with Batman actually killing Scarecrow or another main villain, leading to him retiring the cape and cowl and really, definitively end the Arkham game series.
Let’s not forget the little arc Paul Dini (I think) did in Detective Comics a few years back where Scarecrow abandoned the fear gas and just started randomly killing people Zodiac Killer style and sent Gotham City into a terrified paranoid frenzy without having to poison the water supply.
I think they’ve stepped on Dini’s toes somewhat. He’s not back for this, and they went out of their way to retcon the Harley pregnancy from ‘Arkham City’ in the Dini-less ‘Harley Quinn’s Revenge’ DLC.
Like Deathstroke was a main thread in Origins?
If you think Scarecrow is nothing more than a side quest, you are delusional. Not a knock on your article or his previous game appearances, but just being realistic.
My guess? Just one of Hush’s pawns.
*meant anything
Eh, we always knew Deathstroke was just one of many assassins. Don’t get me wrong — I’m pretty sure Scarecrow won’t be the big climatic bad guy, but I think he’ll be more akin to Black Mask in Origins or Hugo Strange in City, which is a step up for the guy.
True.
About Scarecrows promotion. Not that I always knew Deathstroke would be a bit player.
In avoiding articles which may contain spoilers I guess I missed the memo.
It was common knowledge, they unveiled the assassins one at a time with individual trailers.
Whoever is controlling the Arkham Knight will be the big bad I’d expect.
The simplification of the Animated Series designs into New Batman Adventures worked well. In some instances, like Scarecrow, they totally re-imagined the design, and…. shit is it every amazing.
The one where Batgirl dies.
There you have it. The definitive Scarecrow story. Worst case scenario for everyone involved, and it all takes place in her head.
He had a couple good episodes in the animated series.
Also, the action figure had a scythe and a crow that sat on his shoulder. there was a little window in the top of his hat that made his eyes glow red. Fucking awesome and scary.
I’d say he had more good stories in the animated series than his entire history in the comics. I’m surprised Nate could dig up four. And not to spoil it but New Batman Adventures alone had two good Scarecrow stories, even though he’s only tangentially involved in “Over The Edge”.
Batman TAS did the scarecrow well.
Did Scarecrow ever make it into the 60s TV Batman? I can’t say that I remember him but it seems an odd oversight if he didn’t.