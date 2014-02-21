50 Questions About Rust Cohle’s Beer Can Men On ‘True Detective’

HBO’s True Detective has captured the nation’s imagination over the past few weeks, and with good reason. Through five episodes it’s been one of the most riveting television dramas in recent memory, thanks to stellar performances by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, terrific directing, and a twisting and turning whodunnit plot that has spawned dozens of theories and thinkpieces about who killed young Dora Lange back in 1995. Or, to put it in simpler terms, it’s good and you should watch it.
But sadly, we seem to have lost something in all the discussion about the murder and the show’s production value. That thing is this: We, as a nation, are not talking nearly enough about the beer can men Rust Cohle made during his interrogation. Luckily, I am here to help. Right, Rust?
Oh, I believe I am about to. Away we go…
How much would you pay for one of Rust Cohle’s beer can men?
Would the price you’d be willing to pay be different if you stumbled across him selling them at a stand in the Arts & Craft section of your local flea market, as opposed to, like, on HBO’s website?
What would you do if you saw Matthew McConaughey selling little beer can men at your flea market?
Probably flip out a little, huh?
Do you think, when he gets good and drunk, Rust Cohle ever makes two of the beer can men kiss each other?
Or does he have them do little investigations, like the way a kid sends his plastic army men on “missions”?
Or, like, both?
Do you think he ever makes beer can women?
You know, with little aluminum boobs?
Does he give them names like Detective Reggie Lonestar and Detective Rebecca Marlboro and pretend they’re the city’s toughest cops by day and a loving married couple at night?
Do Detective Reggie Lonestar and Detective Rebecca Marlboro have any children?
If so, does Rust Cohle make them out of, like, half a beer can?
Do those poor kids have any chance of growing up normal, what with their parents facing down the city’s most dangerous criminals every day, never knowing if they’re gonna make it home that night or if the Beer Can Chief is going to ring the doorbell and tell the family he’s sorry for their less while choking down the lump in his throat?
Do you think Rust Cohle ever gets really into his pretend beer can world and drinks two or three beers more than he wants just so he can make some beer can criminals for Detective Reggie Lonestar and Detective Rebecca Marlboro to arrest?
If you walked into his house, would you find a huge beer can town sprawled across the floor of his living room?
Like, with tiny working trains and traffic lights and everything?
If so, what does he call the town?
Brew York, right?
Do you think he made the mayor of Brew York out of a Guinness can because the black aluminum made it look like the mayor was wearing a fancy tuxedo?
Should mayors wear tuxedos to work to project an image of class and dignity to their constituents?
Would you be more likely to vote for a mayor if he promised to wear a tuxedo everyday?
Or would you be all “LOOGIT THAT SON OF A BITCH. HE THINKS HE’S BETTER THAN US. HONEY, GET IN HERE. LOOGIT THE TEEVEE. SEE? I TOLD YOU. HE’S A NO GOOD FAT CAT, JUST LIKE THE REST OF ‘EM. GET MY POSTERBOARD AND BULLHORN. I’M GOING TO CITY HALL”?
Do you think the mayor of Brew York’s administration has been plagued with scandals ranging from mismanagement of the city’s beer can budget to dalliances with beer can prostitutes named Lime-A-Rita?
What if Rust Cohle makes beer can versions of people he knows in real life?
How weird would it be if you asked if you could use his bathroom and while you were in there you saw a tiny beer can version of yourself — wearing a miniature version of your favorite shirt — sitting on the back of the toilet inside a diorama that depicted the two of you fishing at the lake?
Or would you consider that sweet?
If Rust Cohle leaves his window open one night during a big thunderstorm and a bolt of lightning strikes his fire escape and the electricity travels inside through the window to the puddle on the floor that’s creeping into Brew York, do you think the current could bring all the beer can men to life?
You know, kind of like Frosty, but with beer can men and lightning instead of a snowman and a magic top hat?
Do you think maybe it already happened?
DID THE SENTIENT BEER CAN MEN MURDER DORA LANGE?
HOW DID THEY EVEN CARRY THE ANTLERS WITH THEIR TINY HANDLESS BEER CAN ARMS?
WHY WOULD THEY DO IT?
Did the current from the lightning only reach Brew York’s maximum security beer can prison, bringing just the worst of the worst to life and shorting the security system so it popped open all the doors?
Do you think Rust Cohle came home from the bar later that night and saw that the prison was empty and he was all “OH, SH*T. OH, F*CK. WHAT AM I GONNA DO? I MESSED UP NOW. OH, F*CK.”
Is that why he was so quick to pin the murder on Reggie Ledoux back in 1995?
Is that also why his apartment was so empty when Marty visited it after the investigation?
Because he destroyed all the evidence of Brew York so no one would put two and two together and suspect that psychotic sentient beer can men that came to life one night in his apartment and are responsible for at least one murder?
Is that what he’s been up to for the last 17 years, hunting them down back-and-forth across the country, following leads wherever they take him, trying to bring these monsters to justice?
It would make sense, right?
Do you think when he destroyed Brew York he decided to save Detective Reggie Lonestar and Detective Rebecca Marlboro, and he’s spent the last decade and a half trying to recreate the conditions that brought the other ones to life?
You know, so they can help him with the investigation?
Won’t they have an awful lot of catching up to do once he brings them to life, seeing as they’ve been out of the game for so long?
Would you watch an episode of True Detective that was just 60 uninterrupted minutes of Matthew McConaughey — in character as Rust Cohle — explaining everything that happened between 1995 and 2012 to a crime-fighting beer can couple that he brought to life by putting them in a motel bathtub and chucking the television into it?
Seriously, and I mean this, how funny would it be if the last episode of True Detective features Rust Cohle and two beer can stick figures arresting two other beer can stick figures for a ritualistic murder they committed 17 years earlier?
Can you EVEN IMAGINE the outrage that would pour out of serious TV critics all over the world?
Who would do the voices of Detective Reggie Lonestar and Detective Rebecca Marlboro if this happened?
How does, like, Mickey Rourke and Carla Gugino sound to you?
What if Season 2 of True Detective is about now-sentient Detective Reggie Lonestar and Detective Rebecca Marlboro moving to Miami to take on drug smugglers?
And what if their chief is a recovering alcoholic played by Bryan Cranston who is driven to destruction by their very presence because seeing them every day makes him want to have a drink?
WHERE WILL THE PRODUCERS PUT ALL THE EMMY AWARDS THEY WILL ASSUREDLY WIN?
They’ll have to keep them in the garage, probably.
This post has me concerned for many reasons.
I think True Detective is becoming the “How did Sherlock survive?” of Uproxx and they’re all going to end up crying in a room, tearing down charts and graphs and dioramas that explained everything down.
whoever is the first to build a diorama wins
What do I win?
ERRRRRRR I mean… who the fuck would build a diorama?? That’s CRAZY!
Lone Star Beer Man and Big Hug Mug for Season Two!
Looks to me like $17.95 and you have 1/2 of the
combo.[www.zazzle.com]
YES!
Thank you, Mookie!
@Mookie Blaylock but it’s not yellow!
@Steve Paulo I think so, too. But font and styling looks to be on point. I didn’t click through to see if they had mug colors.
Would people need a warrant to get into the garage
They would “supposed” to be getting one. But Lonestar and Marlboro would obviously go off-book and play by their own rules!
Did they have to teach McConaughey how to make those men, or is it just something he does around the house (I mean, when he’s not naked bongo-playing)?
I am almost 100% positive that Mr. McConaughey has been making these since he was a teenager. It just…fits.
I think we can all agree that this is the best fan theory since “What if Pete Campbell gets eaten by a bear?”
Can a little man made out of a cut-up-and-bent beer can EVEN PUSH A LAWN MOWER?!
now you’re asking the right fucking questions
If he does, he better not mow another man’s lawn.
this thing has become my favourite f*ck-up follow-up on these threads.
The *only* thing that scares me about how good True Detective is is that I don’t want them to fuck with Breaking Bad’s chances at the Emmys. If Matthew McConaughey beats Bryan for best actor (which could totally happen b/c he is stupidly awesome as Rust Cohle), I will probably cry, no lies.
I want my methy Lone Star cake and I want to eat it too.
Bryan’s great and all, but MM has that shit locked up tighter than Marty’s butthole when he finds out someone MOWED HIS LAWN.
True Detective is like American Horror Story in which it will be in mini-series emmys Also im pretty sure this show would be on next years emmys as its all 2014 and Breaking Bad ended in 2013.
@Mookie Blaylock
[media0.giphy.com]
@Duchess You are right. Have to believe this will be treated as a mini-series, while BB is still a series. Not sure about calendar year for awards.
I was under the impression that this was going to be classified as a miniseries.
HBO would be smart to run it there. True Detective could lose the Series race due to some heavy hitters in the category (not to mention HBO’s own Game of Thrones), but it could easily sweep the Miniseries race without any real competition.
If the miniseries route is true, I’ll happily eat all the methy Lone Star cake I want.
YAY!
Rust would fuck Heisenberg’s world all up.
Lost it at Brew York.
But do the Beer Can men also mow Harts lawn?
exactly
#1. I would pay $437.00 for one of those bad boys.
/Looks in wallet
Damn it!!
Yep, that was …. (starts counting) 50 questions. um, good job?
A lot of those beer can questions seemed like they were recycled. Also, wouldn’t Brew Orleans seem more fitting?
You just crushed it, man.
I can’t believe Danger missed this. Good call, John.
Your take is so fresh, it’s like it’s not even filtered.
This isn’t the content I’ve lost sleep over
so many lawnmowing questions, so little time to figure out who is mowing who’s lawn, but it’s pretty goddamned clear at this point, someones getting their lawn mowed. #lawnmowingcrew5eva
Carla Gugino is spectacular
Is nobody even gonna mention the title of the article makes no sense?
nvm thought it was supposed to read “mean” not “men”
What is your point, exactly?
Absolutely no point at all, Just a guy who thought he had somethin to say then realized hes a moron,kinda like this article.
Dude, lay off the caine.
100% chance I hurt myself in the near future making beer-can men.
Next time he should ask for a 12 pack so he can keep the cardboard carrier as a little house for them.
I picture McConaughey saying all of this as he drinks and smokes
I woke up screaming from a nightmare that they couldn’t figure out how to end the series, and turned it over to Damon Lindelof. Fortunately, the clown that watches me sleep calmed me down.
You mean this one ?
[www.youtube.com]
I had a dream that I bought like 12 of those frozen wine cooler things because they were on sale. That dream couldn’t last long enough.
Dude, I had a very similar nightmare about the last couple of episodes were so bad that they ruined the rest of the show entirely and it was like this legendary pop culture joke. It was awful.
Twin Peaks
Didn’t the Golden Child (Eddie Murphy in Tibet) didn’t he make one come ALIVE!!!!
OMG!!! I Figured out the who the Yelloooooowwwwwwwaaaait nevermind dang it racism!!!
So, are the little BCMs a comparison to the tokens the killer is leaving around? Those weird twig sculptures?
Out in the woods near Erath on a night that’s dark, deep and dark, the five old cans who control the Yellow King cult crowd around a glowing laptop screen reading The Fifty Questions. Realizing the answers to these questions could blow Carcosa wide open, in unison they pop their tops, thousands of black stars spray upwards into the canopy of leaves above. Danger Guerrero, they’re comin’ for ya, boy. [31.media.tumblr.com]
Seriously? All these comments later and NO ONE has asked if I would….errrr…if Moose would masturbate vigorously while he played with the Alexandra Dadarrio “cans”?
Wow…you made true detective stupid…gg
Stop reaching for reasons to post shit about TD..it stands on it own actual merits just fine.
True Detective is a mindfuck first and foremost, and unless you’re a writer, actor, or were part of the production crew of TD you’re not gonna figure it out. Hell I’d even bet after they put it in the can the final print gains sentience and changes.
The beer can statues are of the crucifixion. One statue is clearly a cross.
If you look at the scene where Rust finds those twig sculptures in the school, it looks like there is one grouping that is arranged in a circle around another sculpture, which reminded me of the beer men.
Anyway, the beer men represent the killers. They each have yellow crowns/ gold stars. Like badges. They are Texas Rangers or some law enforcement killing prostitutes. Probably acting as henchman for the governor or some high ranking dude. Cohle gave us the killers in model form. That is how Cohle knows them. Bad cops working with the Nazi dudes.
I just have one question for Danger Guerrero: Will you marry me?
Beeruit
Cans? “Rust”? Do the math, people!
Holy shit. Insomnia? Rust never sleeps? The King is gone but he’s not forgotten? Hart of gold? This may just be the sixer of Lone Star talking, but brielsbjflrldbtt.
I hate you for posting this and I hate myself for reading it.
If True Detective season two stars Mickey Rourke and Carla Gugino — regardless of whether or not they’re beer can people — I will be very happy indeed.
Let’s say Mickey Rourke as the passionate humanist who cries for both victims and killers, and Carla Gugino as the one who takes her clothes off.
… Wait, is it weird to want to see a beer can person naked?
Rust smokes Camels, but eh.
There’s no way Rust carves the Mayor of Brew York out of a Guinness can. Rust don’t deal with snooty beers, and I have to believe that this extends to his aluminum politicians.
bitter and irish, haven’t seen that in gracie mansion for a while. question remains who exactly will be getting the lucrative lawnmowing contracts for the city parks. look deeper.
I’m picking a jury tomorrow so I’ll just drop by here to say that my 15 year old son was screwing around on the computer tonight while I was watching TD. I told him that IMO this show was better than Breaking Bad. 5 minutes later Lili Taylor is banging Marty Hart and I’m feeling like the worst father in the world. My son looks up and goes “You’re right; this show is WAY better than Breaking Bad”
ok. i have been visiting (and enjoying) warming glow since it’s launch back when filmdrunk was still a wee young site so i feel i’ve earned the right to ask, WHY ARENT ALL THE POSTS ABOUT TRUE DETECTIVE?AAAAGGGGHHHHYELLOWKINGCOHLEHARTLEDEUXPEWPEWPEWMICHELLESBOOB
INCARCOSAITHINKTUTTLEISTHEKINGBUTITSNOTREALLYTHEPOINT…
That’s what it sounds like inside my brain nowadays.