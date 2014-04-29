8 Stunning Supermodels Who Gave This Whole Acting Thing A Shot

To be fair to Kate, at least she looked happy to be in the movie. The same can’t be said for some of the famous supermodels below. Here’s a brief history of some of the world’s prettiest people giving this whole acting THING a shot. “Cheers.”
1. Cindy Crawford — Fair Game
Anyone expecting quality from Fair Game, which came out during a time when all thrillers had to be “steamy thrillers,” was tragically misguided. It was made for one reason and one reason only: for the lead actress to show her good parts. The role of Kate McQuean, “a civil-law lawyer who becomes a target for murder,” was originally offered to Geena Davis, but she passed. As did Julianne Moore. Brooke Shields, too. So it went to the fourth best choice: Cindy Crawford, whose acting can best be described as “there.”
2. Gisele Bündchen — Taxi
Taxi is known for three things:
1. For not being TAXI.
2. For nearly destroying Jimmy Fallon’s career.
3. For starring Gisele Bündchen. It was her first film role — and last, if you don’t include The Devil Wears Prada, where she’s not so much acting as looking pretty. It’s hard to tell if she’s especially bad in it, because the entire movie is needlessly stupid; it’s an old school cheesy cop caper, with shiny modern cars. One thing is not like the other. Anyway, the next time you don’t stop on Taxi when you see it on FX, try to imagine the terrible things Fallon and Tom Brady have done to themselves while it.
3. Claudia Schiffer — The Blackout
IMDb plot keywords for this film include “alcoholic,” “abortion,” “strangulation,” “lesbianism,” “female nudity,” “drug addict,” and “threesome.” I don’t know why producers didn’t just call it Alcoholic Abortion Strangulation Lesbianism Female Nudity Drug Addict Threesome, Starring Claudia Schiffer.
4. Elle Macpherson — Batman & Robin
Uma Thurman gives it her all in every scene in Batman & Robin, but Elle Macpherson, as Bruce Wayne’s high society lady friend Julie Madison, is happy to relax and occasionally emote with a twinkling smile. It’s an unflashy performance that demands exactly that, though there was supposed to be a lot more Elle: “It is rumored that Poison Ivy murdered Julie Madison in the original cut of Batman & Robin although how this would have fit with the overall tone of the film is unknown.”
That whole film is one big unknown.
Isn’t Elle Macpherson’s role in Sirens significantly more famous?
Yeah, I was gonna say the same thing, mostly because she’s naked in the majority of her screentime.
Also Friends. I mean, no nudity, but she did talk.
I’ll always think of Christie Brinkley/Gayle Gergich when I hear “Little Boy Sweet.”
Kathy Ireland in Necessary Roughness, man!
+1 PAT
That’s what I thought of. Specially her shower scene with Manu guarding the entrance.
Kathy Ireland was amazing at being terrible. Such a thing of beauty, figuratively and literally.
I don’t know I have such a fondness for national Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon. That movie’s awesome.
@Dick Fromage: Loaded Weapon 1 was fucking great. For my money, the last good movie National Lampoon made. And Kathy Ireland wasn’t half bad in it, either.
Don’t forget Twiggy in “Blues Brothers”.
She was the linchpin to the gas station scene.
Was Natasha Henstrige a model before she did “Species”? Caught it on cable last night. The acting still holds up. The terrible 90s CGI towards the end does not.
You could have included Lauren Hutton (American Gigolo) and Paulina (Her Alibi) for an even ten.
How bout Tyra Banks in Coyote Ugly. She played a law student. Hahahahaha
Estella Warren.
Doing a list like this and leaving out the stunning Elizabeth Hurley is a crime, good sirs. A CRIME!!!