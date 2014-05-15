A 31-Year-Old High School Sophomore Was Arrested For Not Being 15

Charity Stevens is a 15-year-old high school student at New Life Christian School. But she isn’t real — she’s a creation of 31-year-old Never Been Kissed fan Charity Anne Johnson, who was arrested Sunday night after giving officers a fake birthday and name, “Charity Stevens.”
Officer Debra Stiles said Johnson gave officers the name “Charity Stevens.” This is the same alias Johnson used to enroll at New Life Christian School.
A spokesperson for the school said Johnson was brought in to enroll with a person who was her guardian. She enrolled in the school, giving a date of birth that indicated she was 15. On Tuesday, staff at the school discovered her identification was fake. She had been a student there since October 2013. (Via)
We’ve obtained another file photo of “Stevens”/Johnson:
Would’ve fooled me.
I’m shocked she didn’t enroll as a male student too.
She looks like she could have covered that Defensive Tackle spot, due to the current DT graduating.
Holy 21 Jump Street!
jeez, it’s like my recurring dream of going back to high school in my mid-20’s come to life.
That mugshot is amazing, if only this was in Florida….
Black don’t crack, it crumbles.
Tss charity why don’t you go sit at your deskity or sumthin tss
Double guns cocksucka
Now we have to figure out why. Was she a good student? Did she complete all her assignments? Was she in any clubs? Did she go to prom?
She just wanted the free breakfast and lunch they give to all black students
Babysit me!