A 31-Year-Old High School Sophomore Was Arrested For Not Being 15

Charity Stevens is a 15-year-old high school student at New Life Christian School. But she isn’t real — she’s a creation of 31-year-old Never Been Kissed fan Charity Anne Johnson, who was arrested Sunday night after giving officers a fake birthday and name, “Charity Stevens.”

Officer Debra Stiles said Johnson gave officers the name “Charity Stevens.” This is the same alias Johnson used to enroll at New Life Christian School.

A spokesperson for the school said Johnson was brought in to enroll with a person who was her guardian. She enrolled in the school, giving a date of birth that indicated she was 15. On Tuesday, staff at the school discovered her identification was fake. She had been a student there since October 2013. (Via)

We’ve obtained another file photo of “Stevens”/Johnson:

Would’ve fooled me.

Via KLTV

