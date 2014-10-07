A 9-1-1 Butt Dial Led To The Arrest Of A Florida Family Over A Meth Lab

It has been a while since we’ve heard a good story about a meth lab being broken up in Florida, so let’s check in with my local news providers at Central Florida’s News 13 to see what’s cooking, so to speak. Over the weekend, a mother-son pair was arrested along with another man in Deltona after one of them accidentally and unknowingly dialed 9-1-1 on a cell phone, allowing the operator to listen as they talked about making drugs before they actually made the drugs. Did I mention that this happened in Florida? Because this is some classic Florida news right here.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office’s dispatcher who fielded the call at 12:31 a.m. Saturday started the phone call with the standard greeting: “911, where’s your emergency?” No one on the other end responded, but the dispatcher could hear voices in the background. After some time, she realized she was hearing voices discuss drugs on the other end. The dispatcher left the phone line open for about 28 minutes as she continued to listen in on the conversation and relay what she was hearing to responding deputies. At one point, the dispatcher noted that she could hear a bubbling sound as if something was cooking, deputies said. (Via My News 13)

Sure enough, after the police tracked the number to an address, officers rolled up and found Donna and Jason Knope, as well as Thomas Stallings, in possession of everything three people need to spend a pleasant weekend morning brewing up enough meth to keep a small population high until their teeth fall out. Get the saw, Bugs.