A Baby Dolphin Being Rescued Off The Coast Of Florida Is The Most Non-Florida Story Ever

Redington Beach, Florida — A baby dolphin was rescued on the 4th of July by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The video was shot by Katie McCabe who, along with many beachgoers, saw the juvenile, 4-foot dolphin struggling in the water on the 4th of July at Redington Beach.

The dolphin beached itself, and a few people tried to help it get back into deeper water. However, they kept getting caught in the strong current.