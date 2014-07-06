A Baby Dolphin Being Rescued Off The Coast Of Florida Is The Most Non-Florida Story Ever

Off the coast of Florida, a group of do-gooders saw a baby dolphin struggling in the water and went out to rescue it. Hold on, Florida? “Woman ate an entire bag of weed” Florida? I’m impressed. From Local 10:

Redington Beach, Florida — A baby dolphin was rescued on the 4th of July by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The video was shot by Katie McCabe who, along with many beachgoers, saw the juvenile, 4-foot dolphin struggling in the water on the 4th of July at Redington Beach.

The dolphin beached itself, and a few people tried to help it get back into deeper water. However, they kept getting caught in the strong current.

I keep chanting, “It’s Florida…..it’s Florida. Something will go wrong.”

Eventually FWC arrived and took the dolphin out of the water and are now caring for it, with assistance with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Well look at that. It took a national holiday to do it, but Florida wins this weekend by saving a baby dolphin. Check out the rescue video on the next page (damn autoplay) if you want to restore your faith in Florida.

(Via Local 10)

