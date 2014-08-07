A Bartender Filmed The Most Irish Man Ever Getting His Penis Stuck In His Zipper

Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.07.14 4 Comments

In a scene straight out of a Pogues song, a man got his penis stuck his zipper at the Hamlet Bar in Balbriggan, Ireland, a moment in history that was captured by the bartender who couldn’t stop laughing. I’d transcribe what they said, but other than a stray “AHHHHHHH,” I have no clue what the hell they’re talking about — they’re as incomprehensible as a Guy Pearce movie on YouTube.

The bar is very proud of their Internet fame, though.

Truly Shakespearean.

Via BroBible

TAGSDrunksIRELANDIrish Drunksirish peoplePENIS

