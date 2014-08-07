A Bartender Filmed The Most Irish Man Ever Getting His Penis Stuck In His Zipper

In a scene straight out of a Pogues song, a man got his penis stuck his zipper at the Hamlet Bar in Balbriggan, Ireland, a moment in history that was captured by the bartender who couldn’t stop laughing. I’d transcribe what they said, but other than a stray “AHHHHHHH,” I have no clue what the hell they’re talking about — they’re as incomprehensible as a Guy Pearce movie on YouTube.
The bar is very proud of their Internet fame, though.
Truly Shakespearean.
*Guy Richie
Guy Ritchie ;-)
Lip, Zip, and 2 Smoking Testicles.
The bartender who filmed this with a phone did a better job than 90% of movie directors/DPs.