A ‘Black Widow’ Script Exists, But It Isn’t Being Made Any Time Soon

As I’ve noted before, the lack of a Black Widow movie stands out as rather odd, considering it’s basically a license for Marvel to print money by just about every line of Hollywood logic. And Marvel now appears to be in full spin mode as the criticism mounts.
Nicole Perlman, who wrote Guardians of the Galaxy, confirmed two things: One, that she wrote a Black Widow treatment, and two, that Marvel’s sitting on it.
This is generally where somebody shows up to argue that Marvel has a brilliant master story laid out and that they can’t disrupt it for anything, and honestly, it’s a total steaming load. Marvel can make any movie they want in any order they want to make it. They just proved that by making Guardians of the Galaxy, which has little to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large beyond a few cameos, and those cameos were actually the worst thing about the movie.
Furthermore, they can change their plans any time they want to. This isn’t a TV series; movies are supposed to stand alone in the first place. Kevin Feige may have a rough outline through 2028, but you can bet that plan now isn’t going to resemble what Marvel actually does.
This isn’t even really about diversity, it’s about honesty. There are various financial reasons Marvel isn’t making a Black Widow movie right now, the most basic being they’d have to pay Scarlett Johansson dumptrucks of money, and Marvel is extremely cheap when it comes to salaries. It would just be nice, for once, for a studio to admit that.
That said, at this rate, both Sony and DC are going to beat Marvel to this particular milestone. Get on the stick, guys.
Via The Mary Sue
Eh, I’m not interested in a Black Widow movie. I don’t think she’s the most interesting character in the world, and I’m not the biggest ScarJo fan.
Before Cap’t 2. I would have agree with the “No Need” take. But I think there is enough there that they could do a one off where she is the league. Maybe something with her and Agent Hill get dragged into something and kick ass while being cut off from their trams.
My reply made no sense. A one off where she is the LEAD. Not league. Sorry.
Um… isn’t Scarlett Johansson pregnant? Maybe she wants to take some time off before going back and doing a Black Widow movie. Anyone think of that? Kevin Feige has always said that it comes down to “timing”. That can be taken to mean that. Whenever she’s ready.
Also, it’s not about who makes the FIRST woman superhero movie. It’s about who makes the first GOOD woman superhero movie.
There are three movies with release dates plus the announced Guardians sequel. She could have a second kid and still get in shape in time for principal filming to start on a Widow movie.
Didn’t DC already reach that milestone with Supergirl and Catwoman?
They did. But people want a female-fronted superhero movie in this new era when comic book films can be, you know, good.
Bat Nips was also a milestone.
What cameos are you talking about? You better not be talking about Howard.
I’m sure he talking Thanos. I disagree with the author on that point. Cap 3, Ant-Man and Dr. Strange all have release dates and are various stages of development for the first post Age of Ultron spots. A Guardians sequel will another. That leaves two open release dates before a Avengers 3, which will be the cosmic showdown with Thanos. There are already two Earthbound spy-ish films on the slate and Marvel has to set the table for A3. One would be a good spot for a Captain Marvel movie and the other will be either Iron Man 4 or Thor 3.
They’re probably waiting to see how well Agent Carter and Jessica Jones/Alias do. Maybe even Wonder Woman. They’re probably looking at Elektra and Catwoman and waging the risk.
Damn, for some reason when I type on my phone I can’t into sentence variety. Any comment longer than a sentence starts to read like a 3rd grade book report
And how well Lucy does… Most things I have heard are that ScarJo doesn’t really carry that movie to well.
Heres the thing: I dont give a shit. Ill watch what they make and enjoy it. Im not going to stomp my feet and act like a baby because they dont make a movie starring a woman.
Like Esopillar said, Agent Carter is getting a TV show. I guess thats not enough.
Are there any good Black Widow stories to draw from? Not being a dick, I’m not familiar with the character. Educate me, nerds.
There might have been some recently, I’ve heard the “Itsy-bitsy Spider” by JG Jones was good. As far as something definitive, there’s nothing. Also in the comics she has a ton of overpowered nonsense like being a super-soldier that doesn’t age, is a genius, etc.
That said I don’t think that’s a hindrance in terms of the movie, an international spy character is kind of a catch-all hook.
There’s something called Black Widow, Vol. 1: Homecoming, from 2005, by Richard K. Morgan, who wrote Altered Carbon, one of the better science fiction novels (with two fantastic followups and then a fantasy series and some other stuff) that I’ve ever read.
I can’t even because ew hardcopy, but I would assume it is a good story because Morgan is pretty great.
isn’t ScarJo too busy being pregnant?
Black Widow already was the lead in Cap 2.
Marvel is never going to make a Black Widow movie because it would kick in a huge pay raise to ScarJo’s contract. also the character is NOT interesting. when you have awesome female characters like Captain Marvel and She-Hulk that you can make movies about, why waste the time on Black Widow?
The dumptruck of money would be a great point if… MARVEL wasn’t bought by Disney. Disney and Marvel together have a plethora of dumptrucks loaded with money on the ready that they’ve accumulated since they joined forces. I like ScarJo and think a Black Widow movie could definitely work. There is a market for spy and espionage (007).
Also, her filming of her parts in established franchises and her getting pregnant, probably have a lot to do with why they haven’t created her own yet.