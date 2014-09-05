A ‘Blurred Lines’ Model Celebrated 50 Years Of ‘Goldfinger’ By Wearing Nothing But Gold Paint

#James Bond
Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.05.14 12 Comments

The third (and possibly best) James Bond movie, Goldfinger, came out 50 years ago this month. To celebrate the occasion, Maxim asked Elle Evans, who you might know as the model in the “Blurred Lines” music video who isn’t Emily Ratajkowski, to take off her clothes and be painted in gold, because Maxim has never actually watched Goldfinger and doesn’t know what happened to Jill.

The video straddles the line between creepy and erotic (creeprotic!), but I’m mostly disappointed that no one’s celebrating 20 years of the band Goldfinger. Where my Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater fans at?

