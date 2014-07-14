A Brief History Of Ariana Grande’s Weirdly Inappropriate Moments On ‘Sam & Cat’

Getty Image

Dan Schneider is the producer who “discovered” Amanda Bynes, Miranda Cosgrove, Victoria Justice, and Ariana Grande, as well as some fast food employee who loves orange soda. I’m not sure of his name. Point is, he’s been Nick’s savior for years, because his shows are popular amongst kids and their parents. But why would a grown-ass man subject himself to Drake and/or Josh? Because there’s a weird sexual undercurrent to much of Schneider’s work. That’s especially true of Victorious and Sam & Cat, the series that turned Ariana Grande from a little-known Broadway actress into a household name.

A household name who’s now embroiled in a behind-the-scenes scandal. (At least she’s made it through the Nick Factory with more grace than co-star Jennette McCurdy has.) A not-insignificant part of Ariana’s fame, at least online, comes from some weirdly inappropriate scenes that Schneider & Co. slipped into her shows. It’s a far cry from the days of Lori Beth Denberg and her Vital Information.

Oh, so she’s an Alison Brie for the tween crowd? Now I get it (?)!