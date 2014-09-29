A Camgirl Is Donating Proceeds From Her NSFW Videos To Help Ferguson Protestors

In August, seemingly everyone on social media was watching the livestream of the war zone in Ferguson, Missouri that doubled as a horror movie. That’s the kind of audience camgirls get every hour, and one of them is using her sizable following to raise awareness of what’s still going on.

Here’s what Sasha Pain, who goes by @CaptnThunderC*nt on Twitter, told the Riverfront Times:

“I want people who follow me to have to see it. This isn’t something that happened to me or in my town, but it’s something that happened to a citizen of my country and a son to somebody. That’s enough for me to be here. This is what people need to focus on.” (Via)

In case you’re wondering, yes, Pain is aware you think she’s exploiting Ferguson for her own gain, to which she responds, “I’m here as an upset mother, not a sex worker.”

Pain, who makes webcam sex videos, says won’t stop working just because she’s on the road. When she has an Internet connection in Ferguson, she’ll make sex tapes and donate proceeds from videos to buy supplies to protect protesters from tear gas, she says. “Everything that I make while I’m here that I don’t need to feed myself, the people I’m with and over my bills is going toward buying food for protesters and gas masks,” she tells Daily RFT. “They’re going to do what they’re going to do. That’s not my place to be a part of it unless they ask me to be. But I will do what I can to make it less painful, more safe and easier on them because that’s what I’m here for.” (Via)

Here's some things we need in Ferguson. Selling pics, vids, &panties to raise funds! Sales.sashapain@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/cehb9stkVL — Kegel Warrior (@CaptnThundrCunt) September 28, 2014

If you wanna sniff panties, sniff panties for a good cause.

Daily Dot via the Riverfront Times