This Lady Could Go To Jail For Life For Saving Ducks On The Side Of The Road

What do you do when you see a bunch of ducks walking on the road and in possible danger? You stop your car and immediately help those ducks! But what happens when helping those ducks goes wrong? This Canadian woman is evidence of why she should never do anything good. Via Associated Press:
A Canadian woman who parked her car on a highway to help a group of ducklings on the side of the road was found guilty Friday of causing the deaths of a motorcyclist and his passenger daughter who slammed into her car.
Emma Czornobaj was convicted by a jury on two counts of criminal negligence causing death, a charge that carries a maximum life sentence, and two counts of dangerous driving causing death, which comes with a maximum of 14 years in jail.
The 25-year-old was charged in the deaths of Andre Roy, 50, and his daughter Jessie, 16.
Prosecutor Annie-Claude Chasse had a message for motorists.
“What we hope is that a clear message is sent to society that we do not stop on the highway for animals. It’s not worth it. (Via)”
I imagine the prosecutor stepping on the gas on a freeway full of puppies. Ugh, now I feel bad. This is awful for everyone.
Is it really necessary to prosecute her to the fullest extent? Ugh.
If she was actually parked ON the highway, I think it’s absolutely necessary. That is beyond dangerous.
Yes to the fullest extent. She parked her car ON THE HIGHWAY to help a duck. In the process she was 100% responsible for the deaths of this man and his daughter. He is to stupid to be around normal thinking human beings.
@Andrewcdub I’d say the man not being able to stop helped too. There’s a million and one things that COULD be on a highway that you shouldn’t run into, so you should always be ready to stop
Yeah, I don’t know if imprisoning someone for life is a good use of tax dollars when their crime was just being a fucking moron.
I know in the United States, up to a certain point, you’re expected to have control of your vehicle. From the sounds of things, the motorcyclist did not, and, as such, I think if this had happened south of the border, she’d be shown more leniency.
Misleading title is misleading.
She parked on the highway with her door open and no hazard lights on. The people who died slammed into her after a few seconds. She was “motioning” to the ducklings on the side of the road, even though they were not injured, because she’s an “animal lover”. Now, she’s getting a possibly too harsh sentence, but her stupidity caused the deaths of two people who hit the back of her car on their motorcycle. This is a beyond stupid move by this lady.
Now, let’s bring attention back to you, Jeff. Your headline is misleading and wrong. She’s going to jail because a man and his daughter died from her actions, of parking a car on a busy highway for no good reason. I suggest you take this article down, or at least change the title and/or description to fit the actual, objective story. I know internet “journalists” (by that, I mean glorified bloggers,) don’t have ethics or guidelines to follow, and that you most certainly are looking to create click-bait for your site. But seriously, man, your articles are often littered with your own opinion, and you think you look cool or witty or whatever, but this isn’t some opinion piece about a tv show or movie. That’s the problem with the internet at this point in time-you are all opinionated bloggers trying to look like professionals. I shouldn’t have written so much, I know that, but you are straight-up lying in this piece.
The writers at Uproxx do not do research. They browse reddit, see a link that them go “OMG”, “WTF”, or “LOL” and try to summarize what little they see. Seriously, it would take like 5 min for Jeff to Google her name to find out the whole story; clear he didnt bother even trying.
It’s best to keep your expectations low when it comes to Uproxx; they suck now and they don’t care.
Except it was written in the body of the article itself that this lady caused the death of two people, a man and his daughter. True, the author could have spent five minutes to find out how old the daughter was, which might have lent more weight to the article, he didn’t. No, it was more important to vilify the system for prosecuting the woman for stopping to help ducks. On the side of a highway, not a neighborhood street. A busy highway.
Yeah, she should go to jail. Murderess.
@The Real Xerneas “Misleading title is misleading.”
Thank you.
@The Real Xerneas Considering you somehow know that she parked on the highway, with her door open, with no hazard lights, and said highway was busy… I would like you to tell me what speed the vehicles were traveling at. Did the motorist come to a screeching halt, or slow down to a stop? Were her break lights working? Were there tire marks in the road to indicate a high speed, abrupt stop?
Point being – the biker had to fuck up in some way too. Likely its as simple as him taking his eyes off the road. Why do I say this? Because there is NO way in hell that this lady could of been driving at highway speeds, spotted the ducks, and decided to come to screeching halt to save these ducks. Rather, this dumb animal lover would of seen the ducks as she flew by them and thought “man I wish I could of helped those ducks” as the disappear in her rear view mirror. Logic dictates that while she still shouldnt of done what she did, the speed of travel had to of been minor enough for her to spot the “problem” far enough ahead to decide to SLOW to a stop. It’s unfortunate that at this same time, the biker swallowed a bug or something. In the end, the driver of the car fucked up. The biker fucked up. The passenger daughter did not fuck up. No one deserved to die over this, but no one deserves a SECOND of jail time here.
@NotLickingToads You know that assumptions such as “the biker probably fucked up too” would not hold up in court.
You should probably keep your opinion on legal matters to yourself next time.
@Seth N. Well, thank goodness I’m not licensed to practice law in Canada…
I could give a shit about the legality of the matter. Dude on a crotch rocket crashed into a parked car and killed himself and his daughter. Regardless of ducks and Canadian animal lovers… he. fucked. up.
@notnotlickingtoads Of course, you know exactly what happened because you read about it on Uproxx. These articles were written for morons like you.
Enjoy, I guess.
@Seth N. I’m simply approaching the entire scenario from a logical stand point. You continue to provide zero insight to the subject at hand.
You seem like you love bikes and hate helmets. Which is good. Drive faster next time.
I will repeat myself… both the lady driving the car and the dude riding the bike with his daughter as a passenger fucked up. The punishment is two dead, and one with a lifetime a guilt/therapy/shemightkillherself. Zero prison time.
Correction: You seem like you love Uproxx as your avatar picture, but hate this website. Obvious troll is obviously sad.
Alternate headline: “Woman could go to jail for life for being a really negligent idiot.”
Really misleading title.
I haven’t been called a quack before. Thank you.
The puns are just billed for me.
Everyone loses in this case.
This is why I still support the death penalty.
The overwhelming response on here against this woman is rekindling my faith in humanity. I expected this to devolve into “Dur I love animals! This is unfair”.
Her gut reaction was good and what I hope everyone’s would be. The problem is common sense should kick in and tell her how stupid her actions are. Everyone loses because she followed through with trying to be the duck hero.
How hard is it to pull off the side of the road, and turn on your hazard lights?
So, are we not talking about how the motorcyclist didn’t brake? I mean did she stop right around a blind curve? I can’t possibly see the failure to stop not being mentioned if there’s a flat stretch and there’s a car there with the door open and people coming up from behind don’t stop. I’ve been to Canada, they don’t just barrel into accidents because they can’t stop.
Good question. Have to assume there was a blind curve or a slope or fog or something. Maybe dark, though I’m not sure ducks would be inclined to go a’marching in the dark. If it was a straightaway with no visual obstruction or impairment, then the blame for this guy’s death would fall primarily on him, imo (though she would still be somewhat liable). Just seems improbable that’s how it happened.
Apparently, according to commenters, she stopped in the middle of a freeway and got out to help ducks without a Mother. I just read the AP, Gawker, and a few other posts that didn’t specifically mention what she did beyond that. But, If I had my kid on my motorcycle, I would’ve not even been out of the garage with the motorcycle. I live in Michigan, and there is legal “No Helmets Needed” law. It’s Darwin award day, everyday.
And now I see we’ve progressed to blaming the victims. Classy
According to USAToday, she parked in the left hand lane. The father was driving 70-80 mph in a 60 mph zone. His wife was driving behind him at a slower rate and she avoided injury altogether. She also doesn’t blame the woman for her husband’s death.
SO with this information, I’m guessing not only was the husband/father speeding, he also wasn’t pay attention. It likely wasn’t around a blind curve not only because it’s a freeway, but also because the wife, who was directly behind him didn’t get in a wreck.
So no, @Staubachlvr I won’t blame the victims in this case, because the way I see it, there’s two victims. The daughter was the victim in the accident due to the woman and her father. And the woman going to jail for life, who’s the victim of this trial.
@JeffSorensen Bravo, Jeff! You actually did a few minutes of research. Try to do it before you publish the article next time.
@irishda. So you never go 5-10 over the speed limit? Give me a break. And it doesn’t matter. There’d be NO victims if she hadn’t stopped her car in the middle of the god damn road
@Staubachlvr Traffic laws — in America, at least — put the onus for avoiding collisions on the rear vehicle. You’re supposed to leave enough room between you and the car in front of you to allow yourself time to brake and come to a complete stop. If there wasn’t some visual impediment that prevented him from seeing her stopped car before it was too late to respond, then he was at fault (primarily, though not entirely), regardless of who incurred more damage.
Ok well you go ahead and stop in the middle of high speed lanes and lt cars hit you and let me know how that turns out. I’m sure getting out and screaming “you’re at fault! Ha!” Will go extremely well and not at all incur you any legal ramifications
Look I get what you’re saying and you’re right. And from a pure legal and insurance point of view, yew, he is “at fault”, like how people making lefts are always “at fault”. However, the massive onus is on her. She created a dangerous situation through reckless actions, which is why she is being punished so heavily. You don’t do what she did, because it’s dangerous, and sadly other people don’t drive the best. So as a driver you must drive smartly. She did not, much more than him. In fact, in drivers ed, you are told NOT to stop for animals on a busy road, because of this exact scenario. So does he share some of the blame? Yes. But it’s very much 90-10 her
@Staubachlvr – let’s forget the whole ducks thing for a minute – let’s say she was travelling along in the lefthand lane and her alternator went out. Rather than trying to get across at least two lanes of traffic, she just stopped there and because her battery is now dead, she can’t turn her hazard lights on. Motorcycle comes speeding along and hits her, same result – do you still put the onus of the blame on her, or is it mitigated simply because she was in distress?
What gets me about this whole deal is that she was able to see ducklings alongside the road and stop in time to try to rescue them – ducklings, which are probably no more than 12″ tall and probably less than two or three pounds – yet the motorcyclist was not able to see a car – minimum four and a half feet tall and several thousand pounds – and stop in time to prevent an accident.
I’ll admit that I don’t know the full details of this story, and as such, I’m not qualified to judge to what degree each party was at fault, but it seems to me like life in prison is too severe a sentence, no matter how stupid her actions were.
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent
Do you not see the difference between being thrust into a dangerous situation by pure accident and deliberately creating a dangerous situation for no good reason?
We’d also hold someone blameless if their breaks failed and they ran a red light, causing a collision.
We are experiencing a new phenomenon: Headlines written to draw readers in.
She’s an idiot but not a menace to society. 15 years is excessive for something reckless but without intent to harm. And I don’t really see a comparison to drunk driving. She made a split second decision, a bad one, but I feel like with drunk driving there are more opportunities to reconsider your actions.
I remembered that Guy Turcotte story today, by coincidence. Most Canadians know that case: a Quebec doctor avoided jail after stabbing his kids to death because his divorce had made him depressed. He went to a psychiatric hospital for 4 years, then was released after being deemed not a threat to society.
I know its not a direct comparison at all, provincial laws and context and whatever, but it’s this kind of shit that makes you lose faith in the legal system. Or maybe Canada’s just weird.
Everyone’s missing the point. Those ducks orchestrated the entire thing to feed their bloodlust. How many more must die before ducks are eradicating like the evil monsters they are?
That kind of anti-duck rhetoric will get you killed in Canada. They have very powerful friends.
+1
We’ve got 50 words of commentary on a 50 word excerpt from a news story, and most of you are absolutely certain you know who’s to blame, who deserves to go to prison, who deserved to die, etc.
It’s a bit long, but a honest title for this post: “This Lady Could Go To Jail For Life For Saving Ducks On The Side Of The Road (Because She Caused Two People To Die and Saving Ducks Does Not Make Up For That)”
She looks exactly like an ex of mine. This is also something said ex would likely do.
Yes, she’s an idiot who deserves punishment for stopping on a freeway to help ducks.
At the same time, who isn’t monitoring traffic in front of them while driving down the freeway?
If a car stops in front of you and you can’t stop without crashing into them then you were following too closely. If you came up on a stopped car and still crashed into it, you’re an idiot who wasn’t paying attention.
The drivers of both vehicles were idiots. It’s unfortunate anyone died or has to go to jail.
I don’t think she should do any time. The family has forgiven her and her life is already changed forever. This has already enough attention. Probation and community service educating others on the dangers of stopping for animals.
