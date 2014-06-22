This Lady Could Go To Jail For Life For Saving Ducks On The Side Of The Road

What do you do when you see a bunch of ducks walking on the road and in possible danger? You stop your car and immediately help those ducks! But what happens when helping those ducks goes wrong? This Canadian woman is evidence of why she should never do anything good. Via Associated Press:

A Canadian woman who parked her car on a highway to help a group of ducklings on the side of the road was found guilty Friday of causing the deaths of a motorcyclist and his passenger daughter who slammed into her car. Emma Czornobaj was convicted by a jury on two counts of criminal negligence causing death, a charge that carries a maximum life sentence, and two counts of dangerous driving causing death, which comes with a maximum of 14 years in jail. The 25-year-old was charged in the deaths of Andre Roy, 50, and his daughter Jessie, 16.

What does the prosecutor have to say about the situation?

Prosecutor Annie-Claude Chasse had a message for motorists. “What we hope is that a clear message is sent to society that we do not stop on the highway for animals. It’s not worth it. (Via)”

I imagine the prosecutor stepping on the gas on a freeway full of puppies. Ugh, now I feel bad. This is awful for everyone.

Gawker via Associated Press