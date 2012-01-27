A Compendium of Cool Comics Cosplay: January 27th

It’s time once again for our Friday comic book cosplay feature, spotlighting the best superhero (and villain) related costuming from the cosplay community. We’re casting the spotlight onto those cosplayers who we think deserve special recognition for coming up with the best costumes, whatever the budget, and the photographers who capture them for posterity.

The theme for the upcoming month is:

Super Villains and Diabolical Foes



For now, enjoy this week’s selection!



Green Goblin cosplay by TheApeOfJape. Source: League of Superheroes

Another fantastic take on the Green Goblin earns a place in our cosplay Hall of Fame. Creeeepy.

Spoiler cosplay at Amazing Arizona Comic Con 2012. Photo by DTJAAAAM. Source: Flickr

With Steph Brown slated to make a return to the Spoiler identity in the new DC universe, it seems appropriate to feature this cool cosplay of the Eggplant Avenger.

Iron Man cosplay by Don Robert. Photo by Izabel Cortez. Source: Flickr

It always seems like cosplay of Tony Stark would be a challenge too far, but here’s just another impressive fan built recreation of the Iron Man armor.

Lady Blackhawk cosplay at Megacon 2010. Photo by LJinto. Source: Flickr

Zinda Blake may have vanished in the new 52, but there’s still great cosplayers around ensuring she’s not forgotten.

Lady Loki cosplay at Anime USA. Photo by Anna Fischer. Source: Flickr

Loki’s recent stint in a female form appears to have given cosplayers plenty of inspiration – here’s an eyecatching spin on the costume.

V for Vendetta cosplay by Cepillo. Source: Cosplay.com

Proving that not all comic book cosplay has to be about superheroes…

Miss Martian cosplay by CatalystSirene. Source: Deviantart

The Young Justice cartoon has sparked renewed interest in a number of comics characters, not least M’Gann, as seen here in this fantastic shot.

Amora The Enchantress cosplay by Kelldar. Source: Flickr

The incredible Kelldar once again features, this time impressing as one of Thor’s most enduring villains.

Black Mask cosplay by Captain Cosplayyy. Source: Deviantart

A chilling shot of the sinister Bat villain – and showing that spandex isn’t always required.

Hawkeye cosplay at Phoenix Comicon. Source: Flickr

Most adorable Hawkeye ever?