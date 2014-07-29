A Cowabunga Ranking Of The Best ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Toys Ever Made

Of course, there were two big problems with the TMNT toys of the late 80s and early 90s: 1) That first batch from 1988 featured characters that were tough to find, and there were never Shredder, Splinter and Bebop figures available at my local Toys-R-Us and Kay-Bee stores, which often led to multiple mall trips on any given Saturday in South Florida, and that’s a hell I wish on no man. So for the first year or so, I only had the core characters and Rocksteady for them to fight, which got pretty boring after a while. 2) Then, when the new batches came out in 1989 and 1990, there were suddenly too many to keep track of, and the whole thing became even more frustrating and expensive. But still, I look back quite fondly on those days of my innocent youth, despite the fact that I’d love to go back and slap myself while shouting about the value of precious metals.
Now, before I get into the nuts and berries, or pizza and ooze, of this very important, conversation-inducing ranking of toys from my childhood, I need to define the ground rules for this endeavor. For starters, I’m cutting the action figure toy year of eligibility off at 1993, because by 1994, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy line had become a Playmates executive’s filthy wet dream. A quick rundown of the ’94 character list reveals a hilariously shameless treasury of all of the turtles, their allies and enemies fulfilling their own Village People fantasies. Honestly, I don’t know which kids were begging their parents for “Chief Medical Officer Raphael” and “Farmer Don,” complete with his Modern Mutant Tractor, but they were spoiled dicks. So with apologies to the fans of “Bride of Frankenstein April” and “Creature from the Black Lagoon Leo,” we’re sticking with the heart of the lineup here and addressing only the originals and side characters who would join the TMNT from ’89 to ’93.
“But Burnsy, there have been awesome TMNT toys made in recent years, and they’re way better than those that you played with when you were a kid.” Wrong. I’m glad we settled that matter.
Also, if this was an all-inclusive list, the actual action figures wouldn’t stand a chance compared to the vehicles and playsets, so I’m going to give you two lists for the price of none today. That’s right, a ranking of not only the TMNT action figures, but also one for the playsets and vehicles that cluttered the rooms of so many children in the early 90s. The only real difference between the two is that I couldn’t ever afford some of the bigger toys, so some of this is based on channeling my 10-year old self and asking what I would have wanted the most. So let’s start with that.
10) The Mutant Module
For as cool as they made this thing look in the commercial, the Mutant Module was kind of a piece of junk. You know how when a toy comes out of the box, it’s like the coolest thing in the world, but over time and after a kid with sticky fingers and no respect for structural integrity has his way with it, it becomes a plastic shell of its former self (pun heavily intended)? The Mutant Module was basically a purple tube that could transport the Foot Soldiers and their freakishly long arms to safety.
9) The Toilet Taxi
Here’s the thing that I don’t get about the Toilet Taxi – was it supposed to be poop-powered? Like, I get that these were Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, so of course they’d think that a toilet seat was a funny idea for the seat on a vehicle, but I always assumed that the only way it could run was if the turtles were pooping in it as they occupied the driver’s seat. Were the turtles a lot like Ed Begley, Jr.? You know, except also while fighting crime, living in the sewers and hanging out with a giant talking rat? These questions need answers.
8) The Foot Soldier Killer Bee and Needlenose
I was really partial to the individual vehicles and flying contraptions, because they weren’t ridiculously overpriced like some of the other, more-elaborate TMNT toys. The Killer Bee and Needlenose were pretty cool, because they were also alive, but then I had to believe that at some point they would have been slaughtered by Air Force fighter jets. Also, if the turtles were real, I’d have to think they’d be dealing more with the aggression of the National Guard than they would Shredder, Krang and the Foot Clan, but things like details aren’t of importance to anyone today.
7) Turtle Party Wagon
Much like the Mutant Module, the Party Wagon was just a box with wheels, but it was also the lead vehicle of my small fleet of TMNT accessories. As with most of the toys, the stickers on the van were a pain in the ass, because after a while they all started peeling off. Maybe it was the Florida humidity or a sibling’s prankery, but there was something always moderately depressing about a Party Wagon that was missing its colorful details.
6) The Sewer Playset
A friend of mine had the Sewer Playset, in addition to just about every TMNT toy ever made, which might have explained why he was my friend, but this thing was the real deal, as fun as it was detailed. It rivaled the board game Mouse Trap in terms of gadgets and doodads, which also meant that if something broke, snapped or went missing, the whole thing became a big waste of space.
5) The Turtlecopter
The Turtlecopter’s punch cannons were as wonderful as they were pointless. Only some teenagers would turn a helicopter’s guns into two pneumatic jackhammers with boxing gloves on the ends. In theory, this would have rivaled the submarine with a screen door for the worst combat vehicle ever designed, because flying a helicopter directly up to a target so that you can punch it into submission would make you one big sitting duck. But still, the trigger on the end and the potential to annoy other kids by sneaking up on them and punching them in the necks made the Turtlecopter very special.
4) Krang’s Android Body
The original Krang action figure was released in 1989, and he was basically a pink blob of brains in a little plastic bubble with legs and two plastic arms that you could attach to give him a gun. That sucked, according to the kids who watched the cartoon, because Krang didn’t walk around in a little bubble. He was locked in the belly of a large, doofy-looking android, and it wasn’t until 1992 that we’d finally be able to put that android into battle with the turtles. It was well worth the wait.
3) The Turtle Blimp
The Turtle Blimp was awesome because you could attach the turtles and Splinter to it and make them fly around and divebomb things, and Shredder never saw that coming because he was an idiot. But the one problem with the blimp was that when you’re dealing with inflatable parts, it’s only a matter of time before the blimp gets popped. Sure, adding duct tape to things can give them charm, but even after a few pieces of the heavy duty stuff, you’re basically left with a glider.
2) The Technodrome
Like He-Man’s Castle Grayskull before it, the Technodrome was great in theory. In the cartoon series, it was this massive, burrowing lair of Krang, Shredder and the Foot Clan, so it had to be big enough to provide sleeping arrangements for several hundred people, mutants and aliens. It was basically an underground Death Star. But then you put the toy version together, and it’s no bigger than all four turtles stacked on top of each other, before it opens up to reveal a few spots for the Foot and your good guys. Don’t get me wrong, the Technodrome was awesome, obviously, but I had the GI Joe aircraft carrier at one point, and that thing took up 1/5th of my bedroom. Toy scale used to mean something, damn it.
1) Pizza Thrower
A lot of us celebrated Pizza Hut’s creation of an actual pizza thrower for Comic-Con this year, because the idea of a cannon that shoots weaponized pie is fantastic. But when it came to the toys, and especially the ability to annoy people with plastic pizza sneak attacks, nothing ever topped the Pizza Thrower.
Jesus Christ I damn near cried at the memories
Each toy had a memory of when I bought it, man. There’s some emotion buried beneath Panda Kahn.
So man memories. I still have the blimp, found it while cleaning out my parents attic. I have three or four bins full of Turtles and G.I. Joe’s. Fun times.
Many* would have also been acceptable.
I never bought my TMNT toys. I unwrapped them. I was 7.
What I liked best about metal head was his translucent pink brain. his eyes would light up if you put a flashlight to the back of his head.
Also, did anyone own any of their belts for more than 2 minutes?
Ashley kept mentioning weapons breaking, I lost them long before they wore out.
Excellent list… except you forgot to include Ace Duck. Ace Duck was the best.
Ace Duck and Leatherhead were my favorite figures.
I used to have legitimate nightmares about my Pizza Face toy coming to life and killing me in my sleep.
[4.bp.blogspot.com]
Yeah, that one was all kinds of fugged up…
I think I still have welts on my ankles from my brother shooting pizzas down the hallway at me. Little shithead.
I loved that you could connect the Sewer Playset to the Technodrome with the sewer pipe attachments. Cause then the turtles could, ya know, surprise Shredder et all by sneaking through the sewer pipes.
Brilliant stuff, 8-year-old me.
My family wasn’t rich like Burnsy’s… I had to straight hustle for my turtles, which fondly consisted of Astronaut Raph, Detective Don, and two regular Michelangelos facing off against “Shredder” (aka Skeletor – the turtles dumped old shred-head into some toxic waste like the Joker, but it made him even MORE powerful and insane).
We were hardly rich, but a friend of mine had to paint Donatello’s mask blue so he could have a Leonardo. We respected what we had.
Detective Don was the only Donatello I had- I got the first 3, and then by the time I got around to trying to find a Donatello, the original line wasn’t available anymore. Sparked a pet peeve of mine about superhero toylines that continues to this day, although they’re getting a little better about making sure that you can actually find a basic version of a character in each wave.
@Conspyre I hear ya!
GI Joe, Transformers, etc. they all devolve into making toys/characters not even shown in the shows. That was my beef!
Or, you’d end up with the stuff in He-Man or Transformers where suddenly there would be a new character that was WAY COOLER than everyone else, and then wonder of wonders, the next month, there was a shiny new figure on the shelf. TMNT, Ghostbusters, now even Transformers Prime- better to stick to a core group of characters, and do a good job with them.
Your action figure list is great – I had most of the ones above, other than Halfcourt and Wingnut which I never heard of and April because I was a 9-year-old boy, not a 14-year-old boy. Yoshi, Casey and Rat King were definitely involved in every major battle that occurred in my bedroom.
Also, my favorite turtle was Undercover Don for some reason: [turtlepedia.wikia.com]
Great article. I had the Turtle Blimp, but it came with a factory cut in the balloon part. I’m still depressed about it, this was back in the days of local toy stores that didn’t have modern return policies. I also totally forgot that I had Usagi Yojimbo, Metalhead, and possibly the panda as well.
My friend had duct tape all over his because it was cut every time he used it. They might as well have just included a bag of balloons.
My blimp lasted FOREVER. But I hated that sucker because once you disconnected the bottom part from the blimp, you had to deflate the blimp just to get it back on.
IT WAS NOT ADVERTISED LIKE THAT ON TELEVISION, DAMMIT.
What no Muckman? Or Mutagen Man?! Or did those come later? I DON’T FEEL LIKE CHECKING!
I always wanted the Turtle Party Wagon so bad!
I was all set to disagree with you but you nailed it, great lists, that nostalgia! Lots of feels have been felt today.
Hopefully Burnsy finds it in his heart to write more awesome articles about more beloved toy lines…
I got more mileage out of the Technodrome than just about any other toy. Everybody battled in there. Turtles, G. I. Joes, Superman, Keaton’s Batman…
Dont forget Ghostbusters and Masters of the Universe.
I have like seven Genghis Frogs.
I had like three Rat Kings for some reason. He was probably my least favorite villain.
I must say, these figureswere all comparable in size to the WWF Hasbro series, so I booked some incredible Royal Rumbles back in the day involving these characters. Casey Jones was my go-to Intercontinental Champion for probably 2 years running. Him, the Ghostbusters Wolfman figure, and Ultimate Warrior had a lot of epic battles in that blue Hasbro WWF ring.
Agreed. Also, all those plastic arms and legs popped out and were rather interchangeable. 8 year old me didnt realize this. Hellraising 10 year old me did. So my entire toy collection turned into a bunch of freakish “He-man with turtle legs” like creations.
Well, loogit who had the aircraft carrier. La-dee-dah, mr. fancypants!
But, uh, seriously… can I come over and play Joes on it with you? I’ll have my mom make brownies.
My childhood. I own everything listed (sans weapons)
I was being babysit as a very young kid. Shot my pizzas under the couch accidentally. I was crying so hard that my babysitter could not understand why I was crying. 30 minutes later, my mom returned and it took her all of 5 seconds to figure out what had happened. Ahh, childhood traumas…
I just realized I had the entire original 88 series.
My god, my parents loved me. I need to start saving up to buy them a nice retirement home in the Keys.
I could never have all four 88 turtles at once. I’d get to three then one would be missing/damaged/stolen and the Toys-R-Us would seemingly never have the one I need. My poor parents would by like the sting pull talking ones or the movie edition ones like they were the same and I just had to accept that.
The Knucklehead was this Foot Soldier spider vehicle on a string that would pick up any action figure it came into contact with. Even after I moved onto collecting X-Men I would still play with it because it was so much fun.
Such memories. I had all of the individual figures shown and about half of the other 10 vehicles/playsets. I remember going to the mall every week and my parents let me and my brother buy one action figure. I remember them being only like $4.99 but I guess that’s like $15 today. I have a large chest still just full of these guys. My Usagi though has it’s ears broken off. I remember my friend did that and I was pissed. And I have a bunch of the weapons still but who knows which ones go to which these days. But most were lost or broken.
Complete and utter fail leaving out the bubble bomber.
[i1154.photobucket.com]
.
I was about to leave the same comment. It burned vegetable oil to make smoke filled bubbles, they don’t make toys like that anymore!
[www.youtube.com]
The Rat King had a bad ass boat thing that was awesome. It had snakes and some really weird crap on it. It was amusing how unapologetic these toys were about the brutality they implied. There things would blow up, grind up, electrocute, reverse mutations, you name it. Basically a shit-ton of war crimes were being committed all over Manhattan.
So glad the Pizza Thrower got it’s due. I always assumed it was a re purposed Zamboni. It’s a shame all those pizza discs wound up under radiators and underneath carpeting. Lost them all rather quickly.
Loved the article and the memories it brought back. And on that note, I was reminded that the Ghostbusters HQ was the Cadillac of all 90’s toys. I didnt even own one. But I still remember the spoiled jerks in gradeschool who did.
“Hey, do you remeber Steven Glansberg?” “The kid who owned the Ghostbusters HQ?” “Yeah. Turns out he died in a car crash in Oklahoma.” “Damn. That was one hell of a toy though.”
Not even joking- My very first cognizant memory was having the chicken pox at either 3 years old and my mother bringing me home the Rat King action figure. I loved it so goddamn much.
Side note: I was at Comic-Con (I live in SD. Suck it, world), and the Pizza Thrower was really lame. The line was long, and crazy slow, and half the time the thing wasn’t working. The only good thing about it was the super quick line next to it where they would just hand you a slice of pizza.
Not sure where this fits in but the larger, like half-preschooler sized, action figures were also pretty rad. Sai that you could actually wield!
Mondo Gecko was a favorite of mine. Casey Jones was still the best though…
Super weird that April came with a handgun considering that the turtles were barely allowed to hit robots with sticks on the show.
I gave up on action figures when I was 9. We decided to wrap Mikey in his parachute and hit him like a baseball.
By the way, the G.I. Joe shuttle was better than the carrier.
My older brother took a bunch of my figures and made a new mutant figure out of them… i think he used baxters head, metalhead’s arm and leg, shredders, leg, splinters chest and casey’s other arm and made a freak of a creature… granted this was log after i was over my obsession but was still pretty ticked about it when i saw what he did.
This. Was the best, Burnsy. It also reminded me of just how weird shit got after a certain point with the TMNT toys, like when they became Olympic athletes or chefs…
I have damn near all of these, but a couple years back, I found Ace Duck and couldn’t remember for the life of me what the hell set of toys he came from. I think I just threw him in the “my brother’s toys” box rather than puzzle it out
by “a couple years” I mean like 15
Ace Duck was always such a random character, even for a group that included multiple frogs and a bat with a mosquito as a sidekick
I still have most of these and many others, which have been passed down to my boys, along with most of the Ghostbusters toys, car, and HQ. Mondo Gecko forever.
damn, i can’t believe how many of these that i forgot i even had. although a good portion of my read involved me trying to remember if i owned them or my cousin did. the real tell was in the accessories.
panda khan and usagi were also excellent additions to my wrestling ring cast.
Good list but I have say Not even an honourable mention of the TMNT Movie versions from TMNT2:Secret of the Ooze?