A Dad Let His 6-Year Old Son Take The Handles On His Harley On An Open Road

There’s a pretty good chance that when you upload a video of your 6-year old son riding your Harley-Davidson to YouTube, you’re going to get some nice backlash if it goes viral. But if you upload a video of your son riding your Harley and also describe him as “Dad’s DD,” you’re basically doubling down on the chance for good, old-fashioned Internet outrage. That’s exactly what YouTube user “Jacob Hughes” did, though, and now that his video of his 6-year old son holding the grips on the handlebars of his Harley is starting to get some attention, the YouTube comments couldn’t be more lively and divisive.

Of the 200+ commenters who have chimed in, there are quite a few who think this is reckless and incredibly dangerous, while there are also plenty who think those wussies should F off and mind their own business. Some motorcycle enthusiasts are somewhere in the middle, saying that they’d like to see some more protective gear on the kid, while others are debating whether or not weight-shifting is more important than hands in steering. All in all, this video has some A+ arguing going on in the comments.

But the best comment of all belongs to Vic, who has a message for all the pinkos out there…

PREACH IT, VIC!