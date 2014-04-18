A Dad Let His 6-Year Old Son Take The Handles On His Harley On An Open Road

There’s a pretty good chance that when you upload a video of your 6-year old son riding your Harley-Davidson to YouTube, you’re going to get some nice backlash if it goes viral. But if you upload a video of your son riding your Harley and also describe him as “Dad’s DD,” you’re basically doubling down on the chance for good, old-fashioned Internet outrage. That’s exactly what YouTube user “Jacob Hughes” did, though, and now that his video of his 6-year old son holding the grips on the handlebars of his Harley is starting to get some attention, the YouTube comments couldn’t be more lively and divisive.
Of the 200+ commenters who have chimed in, there are quite a few who think this is reckless and incredibly dangerous, while there are also plenty who think those wussies should F off and mind their own business. Some motorcycle enthusiasts are somewhere in the middle, saying that they’d like to see some more protective gear on the kid, while others are debating whether or not weight-shifting is more important than hands in steering. All in all, this video has some A+ arguing going on in the comments.
But the best comment of all belongs to Vic, who has a message for all the pinkos out there…
PREACH IT, VIC!
I used to ride and on modern bikes if you’re going straight it’ll keep going straight for a long ways even without a rider (If one were to fall off). Looks to me like this kid barley has the range of motion to really mess things up unless he leaps out of his seat.
There is no debate here. Only an idiot would let their small(or hell even bigger)child on a motorcycle. And actually letting him take the handles is truly beyond idiotic. Motorcycles are death traps. That’s once again a fact. If you want to risk your own life because it’s cool that’s not a big deal. It’s your life after all. But to risk the life of your child is inexcusable.. On the bright side this practically guarantees that if any child custody hearing he is going to get his ass kicked so there is the bright side
In fact I truly hope this videos inspires child protective services to pay him a visit
Greenscreen/fake
MURICA MURICA MURICA!!!