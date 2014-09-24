A Department Store Is In Boiling Water Over This Incredibly Tasteless Rape T-Shirt

Sometimes a department store just can’t control the kinds of t-shirts that make it to the shelves, or at least that’s what the people at The SM Store in the Philippines are hoping furious customers will believe. Yesterday, a writer, poet and concerned shopper named Karen Kunawicz shared the above image of a t-shirt that she found in the boy’s section of SM Store, and needless to say, a lot of people took offense to such an awfully stupid joke about rape. In fact, within the last 24 hours, the image has been shared 4,199 times and plenty of people chimed in to voice their displeasure with Karen’s discovery.
Fortunately, social media provides outrage to reach the intended targets at light speed, and SM has already responded, apologized and claimed that the shirt has been removed from shelves. Additionally, store officials have no clue how the shirt ever ended up in one of their shipments, but it’s safe to assume that someone’s going to get a stern finger-wagging over this one.
Not surprisingly, the t-shirt is also readily available at Foul Mouth Shirts, which offers people who don’t give a crap what anyone else thinks about them everything from smut to filth, but I’d imagine that social media activists will have a hell of a lot harder time convincing them to ditch this rag.
I’m more offended at how little effort went into that joke.
I don’t get the hand heart.
It’s actually a reworded Jimmy Carr joke. He talks about how we can rename things to make them sound better and says “what if we called rapists a struggle snuggler? You can’t get mad at one of those.”
A t-shirt that a store named SM…S and M…they find that offensive?
They’ll get rid of the shirt
…because of the implication
The turgid, engorged implication.
I wish I hadn’t chuckled at that shirt.
That being said, what stupid fucker thought it was a good idea to sell that shirt, and has he been fired yet?
I don’t want to come off as that racist guy, but we’re talking about a people whose island nation is next to a nation that likes to put Hitler on things and another island only slightly further away that has used panty vending machines and something known as “tentacle porn.”
How about the Kool Aid man with a cartoon hardon. Caption reads “you can’t spell GRAPE without RAPE….OHHH YEAAHH!”
I wish they’d just said “Offensive jokes are still jokes. Suck a nut and don’t buy it if you don’t want it.”
That definitely would’ve made me order one, if they weren’t on the wrong side of the moon.
Right, because who DOESN’T find jokes about rape hilarious?
(Besides every person who’s ever been a victim of it, as well as all the people who care about them, which is a way higher number than it should be.)
How about “offensive jokes are still offensive”?
Just because their offensive doesn’t mean they aren’t funny.
@907 You understand that there are things like assault, different diseases and injuries that are fair game in comedy that would potentially offend someone too, right? Rape doesn’t get to be in a special category.
Being offended by something doesn’t mean that that thing suddenly isn’t allowed to exist.
He is just thinking with his middlehead.
@907 Your attitude is one of the many things wrong with the world. Just because you don’t like to hear doesn’t mean people shouldn’t be allowed to say it. Far too many people think the only possible action to something that offends them is to see it destroyed, rather than just going and doing any other damn thing with their lives.
@dairylives try it again in english.
Maybe it’s because I just saw her at the Oddball Comedy Festival, but my first thought when I saw the shirt was “Is that a Sarah Silverman joke? Why would anyone want to put a Sarah Silverman joke on a t-shirt?”
The SM store chain has gone downhill ever since they split with their partner, BD Store.
I’m usually of the mindset that people need to stop getting all up in arms over something stupid like a t-shirt, but this one is pretty tasteless. Who would make this, and who would buy and wear it?
It’s not rape if you yell “SURPRISE!”
Sweet t-shrit, brah