A Florida PAC Made A Pro-Marijuana ‘Grease’ Parody And It Is Kind Of Amazing

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This November the citizens of Florida will vote on Amendment 2, the Florida Right to Medical Marijuana Initiative, which says in part “medical use of marijuana by a qualifying patient or personal caregiver is not subject to criminal or civil liability or sanctions under state law,” and would free up physicians to prescribe it. Former Miami Beach mayoral candidate Steve Berke, whose professional tennis career was ended by herniated disks in his back, and who is an advocate for medical marijuana as an alternative to prescription painkillers, started a PAC called The After Party PAC to get the word out leading up to the vote. That PAC created the video at the top of the page. It is a shot-for-shot pro-marijuana Grease parody titled “Yes on 2.” Berke cast himself as John Travolta. This is amazing.

Called “You’re the Law that I Want (Yes on 2)” the musical parody faithfully recreates the carnival scene made famous by John Travolta and Olivia Newton John – with Berke taking on the role of Travolta. The original Fun House used as a location in the ’70s movie classic was in service at a county fair in Texas this summer. So, Berke and the production crew traveled the 1,400 miles from Miami Beach to Decatur (in an RV) especially for the two-day shoot. “Our crew drove half way across the country because we wanted to make this parody as authentic as possible,” Berke said. “We felt compelled to really go to bat for the 1.1 million Floridians who signed the petition to get medical marijuana on the ballot this November.”

A former tennis pro and Miami Beach mayoral candidate drove to Texas in an RV to make a silly music video to explain how great weed is. America remains a strong, powerful nation.