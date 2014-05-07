A Florida Woman Lost 130 Pounds And Got A Job At Hooters Because Some Drunk Dude Made Fun Of Her

Sometimes our words of inspiration come from the most unexpected people. At least that’s the positive and heartwarming spin that I’m trying to sell with this otherwise incredibly typical Florida story. Cearra Swetman told Fox4Now that at some point last year, she was having dinner and wearing a Hooters t-shirt, when a random drunk dude stopped her and made a snide comment about how she didn’t look like any Hooters girl he’d ever seen. Well, that was the buffalo chicken sandwich that broke the camel’s back, because from that moment on, she decided that she’d not only show that drunk A-hole what she’s made of, but she’d show the whole world.
Today, as she works to finish up her degree, Cearra is 130-pounds lighter and currently employed at a Hooters restaurant in Ft. Myers. Somewhere, that guy is watching this news report, if he hasn’t been arrested for buying or dealing meth, and he’s remembering how he said something obnoxious to this ambitious young lady. Or not, because he probably drank way too much Jager that night and can’t even remember how his jeans ended up in the neighbor’s dog bed.
She looks fantastic, and good for her for dropping the weight, but what possesses women to shave their heads?
It was in support of her sister who has cancer. Which sort of steps all over “losing weight cause dickback comment” story.
Did you not watch the clip? And who cares if women shave their head. Fuck, its their hair.
I had the video on mute because I was at work.
Yes, dickbag comment on my part.
Dude, seriously watch the video. The dickbag comment was not in reference to you.
Maybe there’s a story behind her shaved head that you might not be aware of. I shaved my head on March 5 of this year. I donated 38 inches of hair. Mine wasn’t by choice but I wanted to do good and donate while I still had enough hair left to donate. It was all falling out because I have alopecia. But I embrace it even though people might say insensitive things or treat me differently than before. So, I too have a shaved head and now you see there’s more to it than what’s just on the surface.
Awesome.
I can’t because of my work, but I know other people who’ve done a couple of rounds to send to Locks of Love or whatever, and I fully support you.
I hope they track him down and he’s just like, “I meant I frequent all the Hooters around here and I never saw her there.”
The newscaster sounds like Kenneth Ellen Parcell.
And looks like Ben Stiller. Bizarre.
And I just wanted to punch him so badly. So so badly.
Just apologize to the woman, already, Burnsy.
+1 LMFAO
She quit her bullshit job doing Alzheimer’s research to move up to the respected position of hooters waitress.
She obviously found something more in line with her skillset as a modern, empowered American woman
Proof positive that making fun of fat people motivates them to lose weight. While all “fat acceptance” has done is create epidemic rates of diabetes and heart disease. Bodyshaming is a positive social tool that promotes positive change. That guy’s “rude” comments very likely saved this young woman’s life.
I fucking hate local news. It’s all terrible. Every last part of it.
Only in Florida is “…and now she works at Hooters” considered a happy ending.
So isn’t the drunk asshole the true hero in this story? She would probably have contracted diabetes by now without his inspiration.
Good for her that she turned it into a positive, but I’d be worried if that’s the only way to get her motivated to do things.
No, Cearra, frankly, I don’t think you can swallow!
Once again, we see that bullying is the most effective way to bring about positive change.
“How did you lost all that weight Ms. Swetman?”
“You have to Swet, man.”
So she lost all the weight by making “healthy lifestyle choices” and now she’s employed at a shit restaurant that specializes in deep-fried chicken wings and pitchers of asscrack beer. Awesome.
And Boobies! Don’t forget the Boobies!
She’s got TWO jobs and is going to school. And she apparently finds time to exercise. Hooters may only last until she gets her degree and/or pays off her tuition.
This girl had a baby and lost the weight, as most mothers do, makes up some story about Hooters and goes national with it. Not one mention of how she lost the weight, just some file footage of Hooters and not one single person to talk about her amazing achievement other than her. For the life of me I don’t understand how people get these BS stories to be covered.
If she really lost all that weight wouldn’t she have excess skin? Her skin looks like it fits.